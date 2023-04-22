This week at Sunshine, we had a fun time with an Easter Party on Monday, Gardening on Tuesday, a movie and popcorn on Wednesday, candy tic-tac-toe on Thursday, and Friday we had Bingo plus our weekly manicures.
I had a little help surprising our resident, Linda Willoughby, early for her birthday that’s on Sunday, the 16th. She got a birthday cake ice cream and a balloon, plus several staff members in her room singing happy birthday.
On Tuesday, Stephanie Nichols from Homecare Hospice helped us plant strawberries while drinking Purple Cows (which I had never heard of until Tuesday). We always request trucks honk at us if you see us on the patio!
The residents enjoyed watching The Greatest Showman on our projector in the hallway with popcorn on Wednesday, and of course, we always enjoy other fun activities throughout the week.
On Monday, we played “What’s in the Bag?,” and that was fun to know no one could tell what a Play-Dough container feels like in a purse! I told them I wouldn’t have done so well myself. Please come by Sunshine and join us one day!
We are having a Cake Walk on April 21, this Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $2 per walk, and all proceeds go to the Alzheimer's Association. Please come by and feel free to bring a cake donation!
This past Tuesday, we delivered homemade cookies to the local 9-11 Telecommunicators. April 9-15th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. We appreciate everything they do for us!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile due to dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&