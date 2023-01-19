Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight confirmed Thursday (Jan. 19) night that he has signed a pre-trial diversion program agreement with the First Circuit District Attorney’s office in connection with his pending felony charge and trial for possession of methamphetamine.
In a phone interview, McKnight, 49, said he had agreed to resign his post as Fifth District Supervisor and never seek public office again.
Earlier this month McKnight, who just completed the third year of his second term as county supervisor, had qualified for re-election.
McKnight said he anticipated tendering his resignation on Monday (Jan. 23). McKnight said he had informed Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson that he needed a couple of days to get his equipment “squared away” at the district shed before he turned over his keys.
According to the Mississippi Dept. of Corrections website, "The Pre-Trial Diversion Program is an alternative to traditional sentencing available for utilization by the District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with the Circuit Court. The purpose of this program is to provide the defendant with an opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.”
"Once a defendant has been indicted and arraigned, the defense attorney may request a referral for placement in the Pre-Trial Diversion program under the control of the District Attorney’s office. The defendant is investigated and if the District Attorney approves the offender’s placement into the program, a diversion or remand order is issued by the Circuit Court. The order will include rules, regulations and conditions required for participation in the program. In the event the defendant fails to comply with program requirements, the District Attorney may file a motion to reinstate the case to the court docket.
This program is for first time offenders who have no significant history of prior delinquency or criminal activity where it is reasonable to anticipate that justice will be served and the offender appears unlikely to be involved in further criminal activity.”
McKnight said he would be on probation with the Diversion Program for two years.
In August 2022 a Pontotoc County Grand Jury had indicted McKnight on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a quantity of two grams or more, but less than 10 grams.
McKnight was arrested around 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, by Highway Patrol officers on charges which included felony possession of meth and four misdemeanors, including speeding, careless driving, no driver’s license on demand and driving under the influence.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the investigation and on May 31 an affidavit was filed in Pontotoc County Justice Court for the additional charge of possession of meth.
