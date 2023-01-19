22 dan mck_9821.JPG

Fifth District supervisor Dan McKnight to resign in pre-trial deal.

Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight confirmed Thursday (Jan. 19) night that he has signed a pre-trial diversion program agreement with the First Circuit District Attorney’s office in connection with his pending felony charge and trial for possession of methamphetamine.

