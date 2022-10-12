Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. Beginning October 15 through the open enrollment period until December 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors President Brad Ward said that the County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations listed below to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here,” Ward said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of Medicare.”
Last year participants saved more than half a million dollars in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2021, county counselors completed 901 comparisons. Of them, 57 were new to Medicare, 323 elected to keep their current plan, and 521, or 62% of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them as much as $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Ward said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. “It’s worth the time,” Ward added. “You can call ahead to make an appointment.”
Check the location in your county on the list shown here.
County Location:
-Calhoun CEDA Building (across from Courthouse) , 106 N. Murphree St., Pittsboro, 662-321-2312
-Chickasaw 2 locations: All day Mon, Tues, then Wed 8 - Noon, Okolona Courthouse, 234 W. Main St., Okolona, 662-260-9219, Wed 1 pm - 4:30 pm, then all day Thurs, Friday, Houston Courthouse, 1 Pinson Square, Houston, 662-9219;
-Itawamba ICDC Building, 107 West Wiygul St., Fulton, 662-308-0856;
-Lafayette Lafayette County Chancery Building, 300 North Lamar Blvd., Oxford, 662-372-4622;
-Lee Lee County Board of Supervisors Center, 300 West Main St., Tupelo, 662-308-0254;
-Monroe 2 locations: Monday, Tuesday, Monroe County Chancery Building, 201 W. Commerce St., Aberdeen; 662-372-1589; Wed., Thur., Fri., Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highland Dr., Amory, 662-372-1589
-Pontotoc Three Rivers PDD, 75 S. Main St., Pontotoc, 662-489-2415;
-Union Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main St., New Albany, 662-308-0644.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.