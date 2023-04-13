On Saturday, April 1, Pontotoc Park and Recreation director Terry Farr checked on his storm shelter located on East Tenth Street in the city of Pontotoc.
Forecasters were warning residents that this area was on a level 5 out of 5 to see storms and preparations should be made.
“I saw that there was a foot of water in my storm shelter so I pumped it out,” he said. “I didn’t think we would need it, but I got it ready anyway.”
Little did he know what the future held, but that time of preparation saved he and his wife Mary from having to stand in water hours later.
When the winds howled in and Terry and Mary headed for the storm house he discovered that the light bulb wasn’t working. “Learn from my mistake,” he advised. “When you go to check out your storehouse, make sure the light bulb is fresh and working.”
Farr said he ran from the shelter to his house to get the bulb and scampered back to the shelter just in the nick of time. “The wind was sucking at it so hard, I almost didn’t get the door shut.”
Meantime, their daughter Tammi, who lives on Woodland Street in the heart of the city made contact with her parents.
“We told her we were fine and safe inside the storm house.”
That didn’t satisfy their daughter, she had to see for herself so she and her son, Gabriel piled out into the storm to go check on her parents. Trees were falling everywhere as she drove down the eastern part of East Tenth Street.
She got to a point that she couldn’t drive any more because two trees had a vehicle hemmed in and she drove up behind it.
Once she got to her parents house she saw that they had been trapped in their storm shelter. She began to call to get them help.
In reflecting on the danger she put herself in to come help them, Terry said he knows where she gets it from.
“I would have done the same thing if it was me,” he said.
The Farr’s home suffered damage and they are in the process of putting their lives back together. They are both grateful for a daughter and grandson who loves them enough to come check on them in the teeth of a storm and that they had a shelter to run to in the time of the storm.
