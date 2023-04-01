“I’ve never heard a tornado, but I knew what it was when it came over,” said Peggy Moore.
Donna Pickering’s friend Peggy Moore always comes over to her house to be in the storm house when the weather gets rough. The pair were huddled inside Pickering’s storm house Saturday morning, April 1, when the tornado roared over Horseshoe Bend which is just east of Highway 41 South.
“We had our arms around each other just listening to the wind as it sucked on the door,” said Pickering.
Pickering had several large trees to fall in her back yard and front yard. One of them demolished her shed that she parks her car under while the other clipped the back roof of her house. Her little grandchildren rushed into her arms in the Saturday morning sun and hugged her tight. “You are safe!” the little boy murmured as he squeezed her.
She was just one of many residents all across Pontotoc county that survived a night of rain, wind and lightning as a strong EF3 tornado tore a path from west to east some 16 miles across the middle of Pontotoc County.
The first point of entry into the county was just off of Mississippi Highway 9 just west of Dena and Houpt roads and cut across to Palestine Road, Salmon Road, South Pontotoc Road and skipped across old Air Port Road and traveled across to the Highway 15 and 41 intersections, causing damage on some of the same properties that were hit 22 years ago. The eastern part of Tenth Street was hit hard with damaged roofs and downed and clipped trees. The storm then headed straight east and hit the College Hill community heavily.
Christina Dampier and her son, Kito King, were inside their home on Highway 15 near the Highway 41 intersection when the storm blew up. The winds hurled a horse trailer some 35 yards from the back pasture and slammed it into the front of her home.
“When I heard the wind I went to the hall,” she said.
Her son, Kito said the trailer was hurled through the air over their cars before landing into the house.
“The trailer banged against the house, which was scary,” he said.
The storm tossed her small Toyota truck over like a toy, and the roof is damaged on the back part of her home to the point that she can’t live in the home. However, in spite of all this, her three dogs and her horses survived the ordeal.
She managed a smile through her tears of worry. “At least we are all alive,” she said.
On Highway 41 South young Roger Brown was sitting on his front porch when he saw the twisting terror racing toward him. The last time that very property was hit with a tornado was the year he was born. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said. His face still registered shock as he related what happened in the moments after he saw the tornado.
“I raced inside the house and the wind hit just as I got in,” he said.
His sister, Selena, was sleeping in the other room and the storm woke her up. She headed for the hall as well, just seconds before the wind tore the roof off the house allowing the pouring rain to flood in.
Miraculously, although his yard is filled with downed trees, Brown, his child and his sister survived the swirling winds and lived to tell about it.
South Pontotoc Road resident Susan Parrish, who taught school for more than 30 years at South Pontotoc, was coming down the steps to the front door when the suction from the funnel cloud pulled the home off of the foundation. Her car was totally encapsulated in trees, but did not have a scratch on it.
Mitzi Below said she was at home, but no trees hit her house. She couldn’t even get out of the driveway because of the number of trees. “However I’m grateful for my friends and neighbors who have come and helped me get it cleaned up.”
Jim Sappington’s house has just shingles blown off, however his barn is gone and his cattle trailer was blown into the pond. But none of the horses were injured.
His wife Marilyn is on a cruise to Aruba and Jim called her and told her of the damage. “She realized it wasn’t just a tree or two down but it is going to take awhile to re-build,” he said.
The Sims Ginn Road residence of Cliff and Brandi Stokes was damaged by the tornado. Their home is approximately three miles due east of the College Hill Community.
“We had left and gone to my mother’s home to get in her storm house down the road,” Cliff Stokes said. “The carport roof of our house was damaged and we have a lot of fallen trees but everyone is safe. That’s all that matters, you can rebuild the rest. Storms just happen in the blink of an eye.”
The storm has killed one and injured numerous others and demolished houses. But already the sounds of chainsaws and friends and neighbors helping to get lives back together is heard all across the path.
Progress Associate Publisher-general manager Lisa Bryant and editor David Helms contributed to the story.
