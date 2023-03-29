The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning (March 29) at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the town of Sherman, according to MBI public relations officer Bailey Martin.
The incident began at Beasley Apartments in Sherman.
According to MBI press release, “Multiple agencies responded to the apartments after receiving complaints of an individual discharging a weapon. Upon arriving at the scene, officers engaged the subject, who has been transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident.”
MBI officials said they are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time.
Sources told the Progress that the male suspect fled the apartment property on foot and was spotted a few minutes later by police who had set up a perimeter to find the armed suspect.
Sources said the suspect began shooting at officers who returned fire. The shooting occurred approximately a quarter of a mile north of the apartments between Wild Bill’s Gas Station and the railroad track.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor confirmed that one of his police officers was wounded by shrapnel during the exchange of gunfire with the subject.
“Three of our police officers were among the many law officers from this area who responded to the call from Sherman Police for assistance with an active shooter,” Chief Tutor said. “Our officer was hit with shrapnel from a bullet fired by the suspect and thank God it was a non-life threatening injury. The officer was treated and released from the ER.”
“That officer did a heck of a job and is to be commended for his performance as are all the officers who responded,” Tutor said.
Sources said that law enforcement officers responding to the call for assistance included Pontotoc Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept., Lee Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Union Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Ecru Police.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.