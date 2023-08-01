I used to herd words for a living, now I just do it part-time in retirement, but I'm always interested in how words get rounded up.
Over the years, however, some folks have herded words into some pretty strange combinations. The herdsman, or herdswoman, was apparently all hat and no cattle.
Once some of these strange combinations get into general usage vocabulary, however, they're harder to get rid of than a bad habit.
You'd be a wealthy man, or woman, if you had a nickel for every time you've heard or read, the following:
___"Brutal murder." This is a double-hitter, so to speak. Just tell the facts, and let the readers, or listeners, decide if the killing was brutal, or how brutal it is. It might have been, as the song goes "Killing Me Softly."
Murder, of course, is a legal term, not a descriptive one. I don't use that term until there's a conviction in a court of law, and not just the court of public opinion. Until then, I use the word "homicide," which is a lot more precise, and less emotional.
___"Cold-bloodied" killing. Does someone's blood get any colder when they kill? And when people use the phrase, "Young blood is hot blood and hot blood gets spilled," does it mean someone's blood got hotter when they killed? Was someone's blood hot when they committed a cold-blooded murder?
Remember creatures such as snakes -- whose blood is the temperature of the air around them -- get sluggish as the weather gets colder. If they -- or you for that matter -- get cold-blooded enough, you'll freeze solid. Such totally frozen creatures won't be killing anyone or anything. Let's use the term "remorseless," as a more accurate term than cold-blooded.
___"Hardened" criminal. What hardens, his or her brain or skin or shell? Are we talking scleroderma here? If a journeyman crook goes straight, is he or she a "softened" criminal? Let's just say John or Mary is a repeat offender, or has had multiple convictions or a long criminal history.
___”We're taking it one game (also often heard as one day) at a time." As if we could take it in bunches.
__" We're taking each day as it comes." As if there were any other way to take them, or as if you could turn a day back in to the manufacturer, and hold out for a better model, a do-over, or a write-down to a less bad day.
___"I'll cross that bridge when I come to it." As if you could cross the bridge before you got there. Remember, no matter how bad it gets, don't jump off the bridge before you come to it.
___"It's a sunny day." It's day for heaven's sakes. Therefore, by definition, the sun is shining on us. Even if "it's a cloudy day," the sun's still shining behind the clouds. And if it's "partly sunny" today, couldn't it be "partly dark" tonight?
—High-stakes meeting. Seems like the mass media is bad to call every meeting high-stakes. Didn’t anyone ever have a low-stakes meeting?
___"Just a moment." How long is a moment? Opinions vary. According to an old English time unit, a moment takes 1 1/2 minutes. In medieval times, however, a minute could be 1/40 or 1/60 of an hour. By rabbinical reckoning, a moment is precisely 1/1,080 of an hour.
So how long is a moment? You decide, and I'll get back to you, well, in a moment, whenever that might be.
