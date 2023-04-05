Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Van McWhirter told the board of supervisors that he is still some days away from moving back into the tax office located in the courthouse. “Once this process is complete we will let the public know when we can begin receiving them in our new offices which are located on the south side of the hall.”
McWhirter will be moving into the space that once held chancery clerk Reggie Collums offices when he was in the courthouse.
In other business the board approved for board president Ernie Wright to authorize a change order to road group 2 which is moving Patterson Road into this group since the pavers are out that way anyway.
The board also approved to pay Paton Construction $336,356.01 for work on Cane Creek Road improvements.
The supervisors also approved for Greg Jones to seek an application for Airport multimodal Funds in the 2024 fiscal year for airport lighting system phase 2 construction.
The board also approved a merchant processing agreement between the Pontotoc County Tax collector’s office and Grahite payments for credit card payment transactions in the tax collector’s office.
In other business from the tax assessor $9,375 was approved to be paid to Try-State Consulting Services, Inc. for mapping services.
Ernie wright was approved to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus April 12-14 in Vicksburg, Miss.
In the area of training Van McWhirter was approved to go to training at the Mississippi Tae Extension Center, Nicole McCollum was authorized to go to Dispatching Traingin Solutions basic emergency telecommunications course in Oxford and E-911 employees Kirsitin Warren, Donna Rackley and Nicole McCollum ware authorized to attend class in Tupelo next month.
The board also approved an increase in pay for Mary Farr and Jeanie Lucroy for the cleaning of the Pontotoc County Courthouse and the newly constructed Veteran’s Building.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.