The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors officially acknowledged receipt of the tax rolls from Tax Assessor collector Van McWhirter. Tax rolls are the first step in getting the ball rolling for the upcoming year which begins October 1. Supervisors must approve the budget by their mid September meeting which will be Friday, September 15.
The board approved a payment of $1,657.32 to AMS Insurnce cruse for the county’s liability insurance policy, in addition the board transferred $73,314 from the overbid fund to the general Fund for the 2020 overbid amount.
The board approved for pUrchasing Clerk Mikke Jeffreys to attend her annual conference in October in Natchez, Ms.
Virtual Academy rental contract for E-911 training in the sum of $765 was ordered to be paid as well as $315,202.75 to BNA Bank for prince-pal an interest payments on general obligation bonds on the Pontotoc County Jail.
The jail road survey has been complete and supervisors approved a payment of $2,040 to E.S.I. for professional engineering services for this.
Ragland’s Auto and Equipment was paid a pair of repair bills out of district 4 in the sum of $3.240 and $2,215.
The Code Red invoice of $3,169.75 was paid to Three Rivers PPD for the FY 23. Code Red is the means by which people in Pontotoc County are alerted by phone when there is severe weather approaching. If you have not signed up for this service which is free to you, please go on-line to trpdd.com/codered to get your address specific warning.
Concrete work was performed at the Pontotoc County Health Department and $1,300 was paid to H&S concrete for the work.
If you are a veteran at 70 percent or higher in disability you can now purchase your vehicle tag at the price of $1.00 each. This was made possible by a bill that was signed by the governor on July 1.
