The word vernacular doesn’t mean “vacuum cleaner attachment” or refer to a bonafide, always effective bass fishing lure.
And vernacular is not slang for “Vern’s been after her” for years trying to get a date with some woman.
No sir, vernacular means "using a language or dialect native to a region or country."
We is certainly vernacular in the Deep South when it comes to the way we talk. (By the way, just for the record—dialect is a regional variety of language distinguished by features of vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation.” It’s not when you used to call your momma long distance and reversed the charges.)
We have several expressions and pronouns for referring to more than one person.
We love the word “y’all.” Such as, “y’all come back now.” You could be referring to two folks or a whole family.
And though “y’all” is inherently plural, we sometimes like to dress it up a little and say “all y’all.” “All y’all” means we don’t have enough food for everyone. And we sometimes use “all y’all” when the current situation is getting a little tense, such as “all y’all none come here for nothing.”
My favorite Southern vernacular plural word is “nim,” which refers to an unspecified number of folks. “Momma nim be here any minute.”
“You-ins” is an expression I don’t hear much anymore. “You-ins gonna get out and come in? Janet nim be back in a minute.” “Nim” is the plural contraction for “and them, all them others, the whole bunch.” Look it up if you want.
“Passel” is another of my favorite plural words. “Passel of folks waiting to see David get hung!”
Progress page designer Chelsea Williams showed me this internet lesson on “Why English is so hard to lean.”
“We’ll begin with box; the plural is boxes,
But the Plura of oxen is oxen, bot boxes.
One fowl is a goose, and two are called geese,
Yet the plural of moose is never called meese.
You may find a lone mouse or a house full of mice;
But the plural of house is houses, not nice.
The plural of man is always men,
But the plural of pan is never pen.
If I speak of a foot, and you show me two feet,
And I give you a book, would a pair be a week?
If one is a tooth and a whole set are teeth,
Why shouldn’t two booths, be called a teeth?
If the singular’s this and the plural is these,
Should the plural of kiss be ever call keese?
We speak of a brother and also of brethren,
But though we say mother, we never say methren.
Then the masculine pronouns are he, his and him;
But imagine the feminine…she,shis and shim!
And there’s more confusion.
The plural of lasagna is lasagne!
The plural of octopus is octopuses! Not octopi.
The plural of attorney general is attorneys general. Similarly, it’s postmasters general, mothers-in-law and coups d’ etat (down South we just say chicken houses).
The plural of biceps is …biceps’s! Biceps is a singular word.
The plural of opus is opera. An opera is more than one opus. Opps!
Gaffe is singular for something difficult to bear. The plural is Biden.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.