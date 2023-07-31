Ten defendants pled guilty in Pontotoc County Circuit Court last week and were sentenced.
The second week of court is ongoing and colludes Friday, August 4. No court will be held next week because of the August 8 general election primaries. The third week of court will run August 14-18.
Defendant David Charles Hudson,II, pled guilty to possession of meth and burglary of a building. On the meth charge Hudson was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. On the burglary charge Hudson was sentenced to seven years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended.
The two sentences will run consecutively. Hudson was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Jaylin D. Souter pled guilty to accessory after the fact-burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended. Souter placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Brittany Rena Kestner pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending five years probation. Kestner was fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Marshall Lee Brodzinski pled guilty to burglary of a building and received a seven years suspended prison term. Brodzinski's sentence will run consecutively to one he is already serving. He was ordered to pay $3,000 restitution.
Defendant Jonathan Paul Bolton pled guilty to malicious mischief and received a 10 years prison term, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Bolton was placed on five years supervision and his sentence will run concurrently with one he is already serving. Bolton was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Rodger Finley pled guilty to uttering a forged prescription and received a five years prison term. But Finley was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on four years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Joey Dayton Putt pled guilty to embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending five years probation. Putt was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,897.27 restitution.
Defendant Rhonda Patterson pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Patterson was ordered to pay fines, fees, costs and restitution totaling $870.75.
Defendant Lenny Weaver pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison. But with no prior felony conviction, Weaver's sentence was suspended. Weaver was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Derek H. Keith pled guilty to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Keith was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,775.00 in restitution.
Defendants arraigned and pleading not guilty included:
-Ryan Nelson Mitchell, possession of meth with intent;
-Alexis Danielle Nichols, two counts of child neglect;
-William Joseph Dugard, sale of meth.
