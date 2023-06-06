Bids will soon be accepted for construction of a new Pontotoc Fire Station at the corner of Reynolds and South Columbia Streets in Pontotoc.
The project will be financed by approximately $2.9-million in grants which were secured through the tenacious teamwork of multiple folks, including city of Pontotoc officials, state representatives and senators and members of the Pontotoc Fire Department.
All grant money comes from hard working taxpayers and I appreciate the multi-year efforts which have brought almost $3-million back to Pontotoc to fund this worthwhile project which will not only benefit the residents of the city of Pontotoc but also county residents who are often assisted by the services provided by the Pontotoc Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Lots of folks are to be commended for helping with the new Pontotoc Fire Station project, including Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples, Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin and Deputy Chief Brad White who have all worked with State Senators Ben Suber and Kathy Chism and Representatiaves Mac Huddleston, Jon Lancaster and Perry Bailey in efforts to get grant monies allocated.
Pontotoc currently has the fire station on Main Street and station 2 which is located on Henry Southern Road off of Highway 15 north.
Once the new four-bay fire station is built on Reynolds Street the Main Street location will be renovated into other needed facilities.
Since January of 1979 I have witnessed the hard work, bravery and dedication of firemen who have answered Pontotoc Fire Station calls. I have written bunches of fire stories with help from former Fire Chiefs Lane Lemons, Earl Carnes, Rickey Hill, Barry Carnes, Jim Littlejohn, and current Chief Lance Martin.
The Pontotoc City Fire Department now includes 12 full-time firemen and 16 volunteer firemen.
It takes a lot of guts to be a fireman. Structure fires, car fires and wild fires are all living, breathing monsters.
I've seen these guys fighting fires for hours in temperatures ranging from 100-plus degrees to zero wind chills.
I've seen them go a hundred yards deep into a burning furniture factory, filled with smoke and zero visibility.
I've seen them go inside a burning house and search to make sure that an unaccounted for family member wasn't still inside.
And I've seen them pull fire fatalities from a burning house.
I've seen firemen rescue family pets from burning houses and administer CPR to beloved animals of a child.
I've seen the Pontotoc Rescue Squad in action at vehicle accidents. Their extrication skills have saved lots of lives and limbs.
And I've seen the looks on their faces when they remove the body of an accident victim. Somebody usually knows somebody who is kin to somebody.
Pontotoc County has an estimated 33,000 population. Officially, the city of Pontotoc has an estimated population of 6,400.
But numerous traffic counts in the city limits over the past four years have logged 20,000 to 25,000 vehicles daily on Highway 15 north.
Every day, every week or every month Pontotoc Firemen answer fire calls, assist with emergency medical calls, respond to rescue and motor vehicle accidents and false alarms. They perform fire safety inspections and provide public life safety and extinguisher training.
In 2022 Pontotoc Fire Department responded to 555 emergency runs. This year, through May 31, 2023, firemen have already made 276 emergency runs.
The Pontotoc Fire Department works hand-in-hand with the 12 Pontotoc County Fire Departments, who are assisted by Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton.
Pontotoc County is now in the process of systematically purchasing new fire trucks for all 12 volunteer fire departments. Troy-Woodland and Algoma Fire Departments received their new trucks in January.
Insurance costs to home owners are based on fire ratings in your area. Thanks to the efforts of the city and county fire departments home owners enjoy at least some savings on their house insurance. The level five fire rating inside the city limits of Pontotoc saves some homeowners more than $1,000 a year in insurance costs.
To all the men and women who are members of the Pontotoc City and County Fire Departments I say "thank you for your service, for your courage and for caring. Fighting fires is dangerous, exhausting work. Most of us run from fires and you guys and gals stand toe to toe with burning infernos."
Thank you to all those who are helping make a new fire station in Pontotoc a reality within the next year.
