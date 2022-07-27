Registration for Pontotoc city and county schools took place earlier this week.
That means high school football will soon get under way.
Football is a team sport, but the team is a lot bigger than the youngsters on the field, as we shall see.
Pontotoc city and county schools have quality people at the coaching controls.
The best coaches and assistants put in countless hours. They do what they do for the love of it and not the money.
They’re lucky enough to get paid for doing something they’d probably do for free.
The best coaches have a God-given gift. With their jobs riding on the outcome, they can motivate young men to do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do, instead of things they’d much prefer to do.
Example: The best coaches motivate youngsters to run gassers in 90 degree heat until they throw up. And absorb those bone rattling slobberknocker hits in hole drills until they don’t have enough undamaged hide to make a lampshade.
And they get the youngsters to endure the PTA— pain torture and agony — for free.
Left to their own devices, of course, most young people would likely prefer to cruise town in an air conditioned truck, cold drink in hand, tunes cranked up to the max, sweetie snugged up by their side.
Good coaches find a way to get youngsters to give up cruising, texting and tunes for the PTA.
Football games are more than two teams competing.There are shows within shows under the Friday night lights.
The cheerleaders perform and so do the bands. Both those activities take hard work and dedication.
Both those activities require instructors who, like the coaches, have jobs that depend on motivating youngsters to do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do.
Other people —some of whom are the parents of the aforementioned youngsters—perform the countless jobs needed to make the games happen.
Someone’s got to staff the concession stands, sell tickets or programs, drive the busses hauling the team and the band and the cheerleaders to and from games and practice, clean up the stadiums after the games, and a baker’s dozen other things.
Employers had to allow students enough time off from their jobs to attend practice.
Next time you see one of those behind-the- scenes folks, thank them.
They’re the off-the-field team members whose hard work will help put the band, cheerleaders and football teams on the field.
