On Friday we will celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served in the many branches of the armed forces.
As I voted on Tuesday I thought of the thousands of men and women who have fought to protect my right to vote and who fight to keep us safe.
My uncle, Richard “Leon” Lepard, was drafted into the Army at the age of 18 and served in the Korean War. He decided to stay in the Army and made that his career.
He served 3 tours to Vietnam and his helicopter was shot down and was held as a POW for approximately 18 months before he was liberated.
That was in his second tour to Vietnam. After being a POW and getting back home, he volunteered to go back.
I remember the day he was sitting at my grandfathers table and telling him he was going back to Vietnam for another tour, when my grandfather said, “son you have done your part and we almost lost you, why are you going back” and Uncle Leon responded, “Dad I can get home, and some of these young men will not and I want to finish what we have started.”
My Uncle was one of thousands of men or women who had a true desire to serve, to make sure our rights were protected and who thought he could make a difference.
I have always admired my Uncle Leon for his service to our country and as I visited him and was on the base I saw bits of the military and the respect he had from the men and women who served under him.
Uncle Leon retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. When he passed away he was laid to rest just off the base with full military honors.
Families all across the country have family members that left their families behind and protected our country and served proudly in the armed services.
As we approach Veterans Day, pause and give thanks to the men and women of the armed forces.
On the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour the bells will ring across the nation and we pause to honor and thank all who have and are serving for our great nation.
