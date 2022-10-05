I watched on television Thursday morning as Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan walked carefully through the catastrophic damage caused in Charlotte County, Florida, by Hurricane Ian which roared across Florida on Wednesday and into the night.
Reporting live from a demolished mobile home park, Harrigan described the storm-ravaged scene he was walking through as “complete destruction.”
“We have people here really dealing with complete destruction at this point,” Harrigan said. “One after the other, all the way down this street, down the next street, everything’s gone.”
Hurricane Ian indeed left devastation from the Gulf side of Florida to the Atlantic, but not “everything” was gone and certainly not what matters most in life.
Neither seven to 12-foot storm surges, nor even hurricane winds topping 150 miles per hour could wash or blow away the love, compassion and caring of the people of Florida for those in need— be them strangers, neighbors, friends or family.
The worst of times brings out the best in America’s people.
During Harrigan’s live report two women waded through knee deep water to dry ground and the respectful reporter greeted them with concern.
One woman was too distraught to talk on camera, but the other did.
“My friend’s too upset to talk,” the lady said. “Her house is wrecked and flooded and we’re looking to see what we can salvage. She’s having a really hard time.”
Harrigan then asked the woman about her own home. “Oh my home’s completely gone too,” the woman answered.
This woman had lost everything herself, but she was focused on helping a friend.
Oh no not “everything” was gone with the wind. These two friends still had each other.
I saw another video of three guys (I think they knew each other) who braved five feet deep rapidly flowing flood water to rescue an elderly man who was trapped in his small pickup truck. Even after they reached the man, he was at first too scared to leave the truck, but his rescuers prevailed, carrying him to safety.
Not “everything” was gone. Three men risked their life to save a stranger’s life.
I saw three firemen carrying a woman through deep flood water to safety. You could tell they were comforting her the whole time.
They sat her down in a safe spot with others who had been rescued. As the firemen walked away, the woman used her hand to brush her hair from her face.
I couldn’t help but grin at the woman straightening her hair in 50 mph winds. But here again, not everything was gone. She still had her pride.
Early on Thursday morning police, firemen, medical personnel, National Guardsmen and Coast Guard crews were using all means necessary to locate, rescue and assist Floridia residents in need.
The compassion for those in need was certainly not gone. By noon on Thursday (Sept. 29) Americans had donated over $2-million to aid folks in Florida.
Law enforcement, electrical, medical and rescue crews were offering to assist agencies in Florida.
I heard the figure of 40,000 linemen who had already been mobilized by other states to assist in restoring power to Florida residents. In America we reach out and help others.
And when disaster strikes we need to take a second to remember that the firemen, the police, the deputies, the highway patrol officers, the rescue squads, the medical personnel and the utility linemen always put the needs of others first.
All or many of the community helpers I just mentioned probably have homes that were demolished or damaged by Hurricane Ian. But they answer the call of duty first and help others. It’s that sacrifice that makes these people special.
In Pontotoc County we have several hundred men and women who risk their lives every day to help make this county safe.
When something bad happens they come running. When a building is on fire folks run out and these guys run inside. When the shooting starts these folks face the danger head on. When someone needs rescuing these folks jump into acton. When the power goes out these folks brave the storm and turn the lights back on.
I just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Pontotoc Police Department, Ecru Police Department, Pontotoc City School Resource Officers, North Pontotoc School Resource Officers, South Pontotoc School Resource Officers and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers for enforcing the law in Pontotoc County and working to make our homes safe as possible.
Only fools and politicians want to defund the police.
Thanks to the Pontotoc Fire Department. Pontotoc has 11 full-time firemen, 17 volunteer firemen and five part-time firemen. For 40 years I’ve stood back at a safe distance taking pictures and watched you risk your lives to help others.
My thanks to the 12 Pontotoc County Volunteer Fire Departments, including: Pontotoc, Thaxton, Toccopola, Randolph, Algoma, Beckam, Troy/Woodland, Furrs, Sherman, Longview, Ecru and Hurricane. These departments have 150 volunteers.
Thank you to the medical personnel —doctors, nurses, EMTs— who work in this county. You help save lives.
When disaster strikes we lose lots of things. But if no lives were lost we didn’t lose anything that can’t be replaced.
Please pray for all those men and women who risk their lives to help others— be it family, friend or stranger.
Over the past year or more I’ve heard a few fools say that “thoughts and prayers aren’t good enough.” Now those people, they’ve already lost everything.
