I'm a naturalized Southerner. A retread Rebel. As lots of folks are fond of telling me, if you've heard me speak, you've probably figured that out by now.
I grew up a big-city Yankee, but I've worked in deep-South small towns for nearly 50 years. It's been an adjustment on both sides, and I'm sure I've often taxed the fabled Southern Hospitality to the max.
Despite my best efforts, and the towns, I sometimes feel like a Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. I feel out of place -- sort of like a sweatshirt at the senior prom.
I was raised in Cleveland, Ohio. The place had a million or so people the last time anyone bothered to count.
People ask me why I never went back to Cleveland or some other similar place to live. The answer is simple -- I never wanted to.
Who wants to go back to a place so big its arteries show through its outskirts?
Who wants to go to — or back to — a big city, only to find when you get there, there isn’t any there there?
Or worse, when you get there, there is a there there.
I've got nothing against Cleveland in particular, except that the Indians — now the Guardians — have groundskeepers who can run faster than some of the players, and the Browns, well, they’re going to be pallbearers at my funeral so they can let me down one last time....
I think Cleveland has cleaned up the Cuyahoga River -- which used to catch fire because of the volume of industrial pollutants dumped into it.
The symphony is so good, though, that its musicians don’t die — they decompose. Get it? De-compose...(Yeah, there’s a joke there if you look hard enough.)
I came from a high school whose graduating class one year was over 600 people. I know because I was one of them. That's as many people as you'll find in a lot of towns in this area.
The operative word is people. Lots of people. That's the way it is in the city. Most of them don't know or care about you, and you feel the same way about them. Nothing personal -- it's just an impersonal situation.
Put another way, too many big cities don’t look like the kind of place where people get born.
They look like, well, they’re so big their arteries show through their outskirts.
Some folks like it like that. There's no time in their lives to be concerned with others, nor to have the emotional entanglements of having others care about them. Others live there because they never had the opportunity to live in a small town.
I'm not put together like many city dwellers. There are folks in my world that it's a pleasure to be concerned about, and it's good to know some people care about me.
People are also one of the keys to a small town. People care about others. Their interest may be fueled by genuine concern or flat-out nosiness or any shade of feeling in between. They take an interest in you, and there's few enough of them so you can take an interest in them.
There are many other characteristics of life in a small town. Many have been isolated and reduced to print by people far brighter than I.
Among those characteristics, presented for your enjoyment:
—Small towns are places where it’s no sooner done than said.
—Small towns have no place to go that you shouldn’t go.
—Small town may be places so small the town square is a triangle.
—Small towns are places where there's not much to see but always a lot to hear.
--Small towns are places where middle aged people, such as the bank president, are called by their first names when they walk down the street.
--Small towns are places where everyone knows everyone else's car by sight -- and also when and where it goes, and when and where it spends the night.
--Small towns are places where few people can get away with lying about the year they were born. Too many people remember them.
—Small towns are places where you talk for 15 minutes even if you get the wrong number.
—Small towns are places where the ratio of good to bad people is about 100 to one. That's nice to remember, especially when you're considering raising a family.
—Small towns are places where city folks say there's nothing to do, but those who live or work there don't have enough nights in the week to attend all the meetings and social functions.
—Small towns are places where many teenagers say there's nothing to do and then are surprised to find their big city peers are saying the same thing.
A small town is, in all, a very good place to live.
