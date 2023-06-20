To hear some folks tell it, city people are far more into alcohol, marijuana and other forms of chemical joy than their country cousins.
The theory is that while most country folk mow the grass, many city folk smoke it.
There have been years of drug arrests in these parts, including marijuana-growing charges, where agents cut down a hundred and plenty-some stalks.
Hence, the idea that marijuana and other drugs are only a big city problem should go, well, up in smoke.
That glazed look I've seen in the eyes of some county residents didn't come from sniffing fresh air and meadow muffins.
And when some ol' country boy says he's had him some Mary Jane, he's not talking about a girl.
Years ago, I used to wonder where country folk got their marijuana. After all, leaf peddlers usually look to the biggest market. That would seem to be the city.
Why would some chemical salesman drive clear to Hurricane to push a couple of nickel bags?
One day the answer hit me.
Country folk are bred to the good earth, the rich soil, a time to sow and a time to reap. They're taught to be frugal, independent, and resourceful. The quaint old ways die hard.
As a result of those inputs, the villagers grow their own wackybacky.
Ramp up, dude. It takes a village -- a few to grow weed, the rest for client base.
And as arrests here there the other place in years past bear out, country locals can grow product on stalks 12 - 15 ft. tall, in fields which can harbor over a thousand plants.
By growing their own for their own use, the locals cut out the middleman, the shipper, and the dealer.
Those are good folks to cut out. They can be the sorts of people who tend to solve their problems by shooting them.
As case in point, I recall a drug deal which went way bad some years ago in a county north of here.
The deal degenerated into an all-out gunfight that wounded four of the participants. A rural cabin was also set afire as some of the shooters tried to "smoke" out others of the shooters.
Lawmen found 50 lbs. or so of marijuana, a lot of other drugs, and thousands in cash at the scene.
The whole thing led to hard feelings, grand jury indictments, and high priced lawyers, along with convictions, and low income long-term federal employment for nearly all the participants.
To avoid that kind of unpleasantness, some folks have become the folks they cut out.
As dealers or shippers, they enjoy the satisfaction of making a crop and pulling a good profit on it - boasts farmers of many legal crops can't match - and getting a good high to boot.
Bucks up, dude, let's find a fatted calf to slaughter to thank Mammon.
Let's lift up our eyes to heaven from whence comes...Heliborne pot commandos, dropping out of the sky.
Or perhaps vehicles stuffed full of heavily-armed officers roar into the fields.
And some herb farmers are quietly and involuntarily retired from illegal agriculture, becoming instead local celebrities, major motion picture stars on surveillance tape, some jury's afternoon matinee.
The commandos make house calls, occasionally to find the "head" of the household sitting on the front porch, telling the cop with a giggle, "Go away. I'm not here. I don't live here anymore."
The next time you see someone sitting in front of the local County Courthouse, crooked grin pasted under eyes blank as doorknobs, don't assume he's just the village idiot, possessed of the warm fuzzies.
Of course, he might be.
He might also be a resident of some parallel universe who just had a good smoke, and scared the pigeons as he floated in over the courthouse to show up for his trial...
