Kudos to Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (Pontotoc’s native son) for his June 8 Wicker Report when his editorial in the Pontotoc Progress detailed how Georgia’s election reforms proved to be just the opposite of “voter suppression.”
Wicker noted how President Joe Biden had called the new Georgia law “Jim Crow 2.0” and accused Republicans of trying to “suppress your vote, to subvert our elections.”
But guess what? When folks in Georgia recently went to vote in the first primaries since the new law took effect there was a record turnout.
Wicker stressed that their reforms, enacted last year in the Election Integrity Act, were "designed to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
“Easy to vote and hard to cheat" should be the goal of every voting law.
Voting is a sacred right and responsibility. It is the heartbeat of our democracy.
Last year President Biden and many Democrats pushed for federal takeover of our elections. Their bill, H.R. 1, was narrowly defeated. It would have abolished voter ID requirements.
The only people who don’t want voter ID requirements in elections are those who are looking to cheat on an election.
All Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. But there are TEN forms of photo IDs which may be used to vote. There’s nothing restrictive or suppressing about having to present at least one of 10 forms of identification.
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson’s website has any and all information regarding Mississippi voter ID requirements. A Mississippi voter ID card, one of 10 IDs that can be used to vote, is easy and free to obtain. If you are an eligible Mississippi voter and need transportation assistance, the Secretary of State’s office will help provide a FREE ride to your Circuit Clerk’s office to get a Mississippi Voter ID card.
In Pontotoc County we have 19,734 registered voters. In the June 7 U.S. Congressional election we only had 1,293 votes cast.
That’s only 11.6 percent, barely one of every 10 eligible voters. Shame on us!
We are bound to lose what is most precious to us and essential for these United States because of our apathy during elections.
It is easy to register to vote. Any one of 10 IDs is sufficient to identify yourself at the voting precinct. It only takes a few minutes to vote.
Folks in Russia and China don’t get to vote. Had you rather live under the boot heel of a dictator?
I sure don’t want the federal government telling us how to vote.
President Biden and his entire cabinet have proven to be totally inept at running the country.
I can’t wait to vote again in November 2022 and in the 2024 primaries and general election.
Folks in Mississippi aren’t trying to keep residents from voting. We just want it to be harder to cheat.
The following is information from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office on voting.
MISSISSIPPI VOTER ID - EASY & FREE
More than 62% of Mississippi voters approved a citizen-initiated Constitutional Amendment on November 8, 2011, which requires eligible voters to present a photo ID before casting a ballot in person at the polls or in a Circuit Clerk's Office. More than 99.97% of all voters provided photo ID when casting their ballot in the last election.
The Mississippi Voter ID requirement is effective for all elections held in Mississippi.
All Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in the Circuit Clerk's Office are also required to show a photo ID. Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail, do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.
WHAT INFORMATION DOES A MISSISSIPPI VOTER ID CARD INCLUDE?
1. Photograph of voter
2. Full legal name
3. Legal residence address
4. Mailing address, if different
5. Date of issuance
6. County where voter is registered
7. Voter ID card number
Each card will be labeled as a "Mississippi Voter Identification Card" and will contain a variety of security features. The Mississippi Voter ID card will be valid for as long as the voter remains qualified to vote in Mississippi. The card is valid ONLY for voter identification purposes.
HOW CAN I GET A MISSISSIPPI VOTER ID CARD?
It is EASY and FREE! All Mississippi Circuit Clerks are authorized to issue Mississippi Voter Identification Cards to all Mississippi registered voters who do not have any of the other acceptable forms of photo ID.
You must first be a registered voter in Mississippi. Download a voter registration form.
Go to any Circuit Clerk's Office during regular business hours. (Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) If you need a ride, call 1-844-MSVOTER (1-844-678-6837).
Present ONE form of acceptable identification. Check the list of acceptable documents.
If you do not have any of the identification documents listed, the clerk may verify birth information free of charge if you provide your date of birth, the state where you were born, and your mother's maiden name.
Complete and sign a Voter ID Application. Assistance will be provided, if requested. View a sample application form.
Have your picture taken at the Circuit Clerk's Office.
Your Voter ID card will be mailed to you.
If the next election is within 45 days, you will receive a receipt for your Mississippi Voter Identification Card from the Circuit Clerk. The receipt may be used as your photo ID when voting at the polls.
HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE IN MISSISSIPPI?
Every United States citizen has the right to vote in federal, state, and local elections as long as he or she is:
A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days;
18 years of age or older;
Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,
Not convicted in a Mississippi court of arson, armed robbery, bigamy, bribery, carjacking, embezzlement, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, forgery, larceny, murder, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, rape, receiving stolen property, robbery, statutory rape, theft, timber larceny, larceny under lease or rental agreement, or unlawful taking of motor vehicle (unless having been pardoned, had rights of citizenship restored by the Governor or had suffrage restored by the Legislature.)
You can register to vote at your Circuit Clerk's office, your Municipal Clerk's office, when you get your driver's license at the Department of Public Safety, or through the mail by downloading a voter registration form from our website and mailing it to your Circuit Clerk. Registration must be accomplished at least 30 days prior to the first election in which a citizen wishes to vote.
Mail-in voter registration forms are available at the Secretary of State's Office, in public libraries, drivers license exam stations, circuit clerk's offices, municipal clerk's offices, public schools, or by clicking HERE. Voters may also register at certain state and federal agencies.
When do voters have to start showing a photo ID to vote?
Individuals voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot inside the Circuit Clerk’s Office are also required to show a photo ID.
What forms of photo ID are required on Election Day?
Any of the following photo IDs may be used:
A driver’s license
A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
A United States passport
A government employee ID card
A firearms license
A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college
A United States military ID
A tribal photo ID
Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or
any State government
A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
May a voter use an expired photo ID on Election Day?
Yes, as long as it is an acceptable form of photo ID (see list above) and is not more than ten (10) years old. The expired ID must contain the name and photograph of the voter, and have been validly issued by the federal or a state government.
Who may a voter contact if he/she has questions about the photo ID requirement?
Please call the Secretary of State’s Voter ID Hotline at 1-844-678-6837, visit www.MSVoterID.ms.gov or email MSVoterID@sos.ms.gov.
Who is exempt from the photo ID requirements?
Voters who vote an absentee ballot by mail, fax or email
Voters with religious objections to being photographed
Any registered voter who resides at a state-licensed care facility and who votes in person at a polling place
located in that state-licensed care facility
What happens if a voter does not have a photo ID on Election Day?
A voter who does not have photo ID on Election Day will be asked to vote by affidavit ballot at the polling place. The voter will then have five (5) business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID, or apply for a Mississippi Voter ID Card, at the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
What if the voter does not have any of the acceptable forms of photo ID?
FREE Mississippi Voter ID Cards are available at any Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Who qualifies for a FREE Mississippi Voter Identification Card?
Any eligible voter who does NOT have an acceptable form of photo ID qualifies for a FREE Mississippi Voter Identification Card.
I NEED HELP GETTING TO A CIRCUIT CLERK'S OFFICE
If you are an eligible Mississippi voter and need transportation assistance, we will provide a FREE ride to your Circuit Clerk's Office to get a Mississippi Voter ID Card.
Just call our FREE Voter ID hotline at 1-844-MSVOTER (1-844-678-6837) and tell us where you live. We will give you the names of local transportation providers to contact to make travel arrangements to fit your needs. A transportation provider will pick you up, take you to the Circuit Clerk's Office and bring you home. There is NO charge to you for the ride. It is EASY and FREE.