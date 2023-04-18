A couple of weeks ago two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were found shot to death in Marion County, Florida.
The Marion County Sheriff’s department arrested a 12-year-old, a 17-year-old and are still seeking a third suspect, a 17-year-old, in connection with those three murders.
At a press conference addressing the murders and arrests, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods made his thoughts crystal clear on the need for new gun control laws.
Sheriff Woods said: "There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime.
"All the gun laws we got in place didn't prevent it, did it? Neither will any new ones. Because here's the fact: the bad guy is going to get a gun no matter what law you put in place.
"These juveniles shouldn't even possess a handgun but they did. The fact is society fails them. We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions."
The three juvenile murders in Florida come on the heels of the shooting in Nashville where a 28-year-old woman killed three nine-year-old children and three school personnel.
Woods said the Florida victims and suspects all knew each other and have been involved in robberies and burglaries. They also had affiliations to gangs.
Sheriff Woods said the suspects in the triple homicide were involved in a burglary and robbery ring and stole their firearms from cars.
"A simple burglary, as some people would say — but I don't consider anything ‘simple’ when it comes to a burglary — if the law allows me, I'll plaster their face up … on my page, on media, I will hand it out if the law allows me because parents have the right to know who their kids are hanging out with and preventing this," Woods said.
Woods continued, "Our school districts, not just here, across this state and across this nation need to stop minimizing the actions of their students. Hold them accountable. That's where the failure is."
I applaud Sheriff Woods for his candor and honesty.
Guns don’t drive themselves to a school house and murder students and teachers. Guns don’t drive themselves to a concert and open fire on people enjoying a musical performance. Guns don’t drive themselves to a Louisville bank, or to a church, or to a mall and start shooting innocent human beings.
Someone pulls the trigger: be it a thug, a thief, a murderer, a felon, a drug dealer, a bullied juvenile or adult, a jilted spouse, a political assassin, a terrorist, or someone suffering from mental illness.
We have gun laws already. They should be enforced to the letter of the law. How many gun purchase applicants lie on firearms transaction applications? A new law won’t be any better than our old laws if they are not enforced.
There is a question on a firearms transaction record that asks: “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”
I wonder if the woman who murdered the school children in Nashville or the man who shot the bank employees in Louisville answered “yes” to that particular question.
Sheriff Woods said it best when he said, “Here’s the fact, the bad guy is going to get a gun no matter what law you put in place.”
Amen.
Here’s another important question: If you take guns away from the law abiding citizens how can they protect themselves against the thieves, thugs, rapists, robbers and murderers?
Guns in the hands of highly trained police officers can save lives and help keep the peace. Nashville Police officers risked their own lives to stop the school shooter.
In our own back yard of Sherman, MS, at least 25 local law enforcement officers risked their lives recently to take down a suspect who fired more than 60 times without motive or reason.
In the hands of law abiding citizens guns are a valuable tool of self defense. In the hands of law breakers and the mentally disturbed, guns are a murder weapon.
If someone is shooting at you or your loved ones, you’re going to be glad someone showed up with a gun and stopped them.
And when it comes to debating guns, the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution makes it perfectly clear: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Period.
But the most disturbing question surrounding guns should be what has our society—that’s me and you and everyone— done to fail our children so miserably in teaching them the sanctity of life?
In school as a child I was taught that we are to love others. I was taught that life is most precious— and life includes the unborn, the young and old and all in between. God made us all— in His own image.
Twenty years ago shootings were almost unheard of. I wrote very few murder stories in this newspaper.
We’ve let things change these past 12 years. Why?
