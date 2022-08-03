The best test answers aren’t always the correct ones. But you still have to give extra credit for trying. See if you can figure out which one of these are real test answers.
What ended in 1896? 1895
Write five words you can spell. “Five, words, you, can, spell
Describe what is meant by “forgetting.” I can’t remember.
Billy is the strongest kid in second grade. He used to lift 12 pounds. Now he can lift 97 pounds. How much more can he lift now? Billy is on steroids.
Who is your hero? My father. Why do you consider this person a hero? He is not afraid of anything. Is there anything your hero is frightened of? My mother.
Find the difference in 8 and 6. “Eight is all curly and six is not.”
Suzie can’t see anything when she looks down her microscope. Suggest one reason why not. “She is blind.”
Imagine that you lived at the same time as Abraham Lincoln. What would you say to him or ask him? “I’d tell him not to go to a play, ever!”
Why are there rings on Saturn? “Because God liked it, so he put a ring on it!”
Bob has 36 candy bars. He eats 26. What does he have now? “Diabetes”
In what battle did Napoleon die. “All of them. France never won a war.”
What is the main reason for divorce? “Marriage”
Complete this proverb. Don’t count your chickens _____. “Because they need their privacy.”
To change centimeters to meters you? “Take out the ‘centi’.”
There are 12 children at the beach. Then 10 more come to the beach. How many children are at the beach? “Too many,” said Dr. Fauci.
Where was the Declaration of Independence signed? “On the bottom of the page.”
Mississippi River flows in which state? “Liquid.”
What looks like half an apple? “The other half.”
If you threw a red stone into the Blue Sea, what will it become? “Republican Representative Liz Cheny”
How can a man go eight days without sleeping? “Easy, sleep at night.”
How can you lift an elephant with one hand? “That’s a trick question. Elephants don’t have any hands.”
If you had 3 apples and 4 oranges in one hand and 3 oranges and 4 apples in the other hand, what would you have? “A wife that is disappointed you didn’t come home with strawberries.”
If it took eight men 10 hours to build a brick wall, how long would it take four men to build it? “Why would you pay four men to build a wall that’s already there? This must be an ARP federal project!”
How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it? “You can throw a raw egg down and it still won’t crack a concrete floor! But if your wife slips down on that raw egg you got a whole other thing!”
Briefly explain what hard water is. “Ice”
Teachers will emphasize that if you ask a question, you’d better be ready for an answer. Name a solid. “Poop” Name a liquid. “Pee Pee” Name a gas. “Fart” (Must have a baby brother or sister at home)
An art teacher handed out an assignment and gave each child a picture of a reindeer. The instructor said “copy the reindeer.” One child turned in his work but instead of drawing the reindeer he wrote: hit Ctrl+A, Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
The test paper said “name your favorite subject and explain why you like it. The student responded: “Spelling, because it’s eazy"
On a sixth grade spelling test a student misspelled civilization, monarchy, dominance, correspond, emphasize, opposition, chlorine, commotion and irresponsible and succession. The one word the student spelled correctly was “illiterate.” (With a good dictionary that student can grow up to be a newspaper editor. Wait, I’m sorry, I’m the only one that still uses a dictionary)
The science test said write something about the Milky Way. “The chocolate was good. The caramel was the best part."
My favorite story is the teacher who graded a paper and it appeared the child had made 100 on the test. Then she realized the student had used liquid paper to cover up the final question because he didn’t know the answer. (That child may be FBI director or Senate Chairman one day)
