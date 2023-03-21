We’re on Daylight Savings Time.
I can heave a sigh of relief.
Until it’s time to go off it.
Those are two times of the year I dislike, because when they come, I have to tangle with my watch.
Matter of fact, if I didn’t love a challenge so much, I wouldn’t just dislike messing with my watch.
I’d hate it.
My wristwatch is one of those digital jobs which can perform 101 useful functions, or sound like a sick mouse when you hit the wrong buttons.
I hate having to set the alarm on it, or the chronometer, or shift to the 24 hour time mode, or lap time or elapsed time.
I dislike doing those functions because they’re virtually beyond my ability to perform.
True confession time, folks.
It’s humbling to say, but reading the time and date is about all I can do with that watch without having the instruction card close by.
Dealing with that timepiece is much like dealing with a computer or any other sort of mechanical tinhorn tyrant.
If such things could talk they’d say, ‘My way or no way,’ or ‘my way or the doorway.’
And they’d be right.
Setting the watch onto or off Daylight Savings Time means having to remember where I put the instruction card six months ago.
I do well remembering where I put my truck, and some days I’m not perfect there either.
After I unearthed the card and read it carefully, I had to take my watch off and get to working on it.
I went from pushing Button A to pushing Button C until the right numbers flashed, and then pushed Button D until the right numbers went up or down as required, then set some other button to set things right again.
Long story short: Guess I didn’t read the instruction card carefully enough. Nothing worked, except that I did find out the time in Pago Pago.
And no, I’m not making that up.
Even some prayer and profanity didn’t help.
My watch keeps me humble; failure teaches me my limitations.
I can do a lot of things: write a decent news story or amusing column, do a decent hip throw, bench or deadlift my own weight, tear into a lawnmower engine, retile a wall.
But card or no card, I could no more have reset that watch than I could sprout wings and fly.
I am one of, I suspect, a lot of people whose machines outstrip their ability to manage them.
Some folks are bumfuzzled by watches, or cameras, or computers.
Look at the highway to see how many people are over their heads when they drive.
The reason I have the watch is that it’s tough as a junkyard badger, and as cheap as yard sale shoes.
It lives up to its motto: it takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
I routinely wear it when I do my running. Taking a several miles long pounding on my wrist doesn’t bother it at all.
I’ve worked out on the heavy bag without realizing it was on, only to find when I was done it was breathing a lot less heavily than me.
Anyway, my watch is set.
How’d I accomplish that?
I didn’t, but the friendly lady at the jewelry desk at the Pontotoc Walmart - where I bought the watch — did.
She even showed me how she did it, but that was like explaining nuclear physics to a brick.
She confirmed my theory about some machines being a lot smarter than some people.
She said one of her busiest times of the year is Daylight Savings Time, when she stays busy from can to can’t resetting folks’ watches for them.
I’ll be all right until that fine fall day when we go off Daylight Savings Time and I have to hunt that lady up, watch in hand, and go through the whole process again.
I get by with a lot of help from my friends…
