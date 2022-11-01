I turned 18 years old on December 19, 1974, which made me legally eligible to vote.
In my early years as an eligible voter I’m ashamed to say that I failed to vote in every election.
I’ve long since realized there is no excuse for not voting every time the polls are open. Not voting every time I could was stupid and irresponsible.
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers have died defending America’s freedom and they gave their life to preserve everyone’s right and responsibility to vote.
Are you going to be sure and vote November 8 in the mid-term general election?
In Pontotoc County the one contested race we have on the ballot is for U.S. House of Representative 1st Congressional District. Democrat Dianne Black and incumbent Republican Trent Kelly are running in that race.
There are nine uncontested races on the ballot including judicial positions on the court of appeals, chancery court and circuit court, plus two spots on the Pontotoc County School board.
When I checked last week we had 19,935 registered voters in Pontotoc County and 3,593 registered voters inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
In the November 2019 general election Pontotoc County residents cast 7,899 votes.
In the November 2020 presidential election Pontotoc County residents cast 14,274 votes.
In the May 5, 2021, municipal general election in the city of Pontotoc only 873 votes were cast.
In the 2021 city of Pontotoc election an alderman post was decided by two votes.
In 2014 the sale of liquor in the city of Pontotoc was approved by two votes, 832 voting yes and 830 voting no.
Every vote matters, every vote counts.
The more people participate in elections and exercise their right to vote, the more important it is for politicians to represent voter interests.
Elections affect social issues, including marriage, reproductive rights, capital punishment, freedom of speech, religion, law enforcement, arrests and bonding, school agendas, military service, abortion and vaccine mandates.
There are no federal and state funds. Every cent spent by states and the federal government come from your taxpayer dollars.
Voting shapes the economy. Politicians spend your tax dollars. In the past 18 months politicians have spent trillions of your dollars.
Gasoline prices have tripled, inflation is up 8.7%, food prices are up 10 to 20 percent, electricity rose 15.5% and natural gas rose 33.1%.
Until now the 2020 presidential election was the most important election of my lifetime. I’m proud to say I was one of the millions of “deplorables” who kept Hillary Clinton out of the White House.
But the mid-term November 8, 2022, election for seats in the U.S. House and Senate will determine if the United States can avert disaster.
Law and order must be maintained and literally returned to places like New York, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Saint Louis and others. Police must be accountable, but they must be supported. Defunding police is lunacy.
Months ago President Biden said his goal was to eliminate the use of gasoline. He is well on his way to achieving that goal.
After the mid-term election gas prices will soar back up to $5, $6, $7, $8 dollars a gallon. We must restore energy independence to the United States.
If we don’t change course immediately inflation will continue to rise. Millions of illegal immigrants will continue to stream across the Southern Border.
The U.S. military commanders are focused on gender pronouns and discharging loyal soldiers who refuse to take a very questionable vaccine.
Our enemies—Russia, China, Iran and North Korea— are cheering President Biden’s incompetence. They are all poised to strike at any moment.
Pontotoc County residents must vote in each and every election.
Leadership in the county courthouse, city hall, county and city school boards, state legislature and the governor’s office is more critical than ever before.
Voting holds politicians accountable. We can vote them in and vote them out.
Free and fair elections must remain a cornerstone of our democracy.
Left wing radicals who advocate that voter identification is voter suppression are looking to steal elections.
Acceptable forms of voter ID in Mississippi include:
Mississippi driver's license or state ID card;
US passport;
employee ID card issued by any agency of the US government, State of Mississippi, or local government unit in Mississippi;
firearms license;
student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college;
US military ID;
a tribal photo ID;
photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any State government;
Mississippi voter ID card.
The only persons who don’t want to show voter identification at the voting precinct are those who are trying to vote illegally.
Please vote on November 8. Pray for God’s guidance.
Our lives, our livelihoods, our future and the lives of our children are at stake.
