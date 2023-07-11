Listen I have to grocery shop cause I have to eat. After 66 years it’s a hard habit to break. And my wife also loves to eat.
It’s not that I mind shopping, it’s just that they change the packaging on stuff I’ve been buying for 50 years.
I can’t find the products I’m shopping for.
For example, I love Blue Plate Mayonnaise. I even put mayonnaise on green beans and spaghetti. My wife thinks I’m weird too, but hey, she’s the one that married me.
A few week’s ago I’m looking on the condiments aisle for the Blue Plate mayo. It wasn’t in the normal place on the grocery shelf.
I thought they must have a big separate display somewhere close because it’s summer time. I looked and looked.
No Blue Plate Mayonnaise could be seen.
I asked a clerk for help. As we were walking back over to the mayo aisle he said, “We had a shelf full this morning.” Then he stopped, turned around and handed me a jar of mayonnaise.
I looked and then spoke before I read the jar. “But I want’ Blue Plate.” He laughed and said, “That’s Blue Plate, but they changed their packaging.”
I read the jar. He was right!
The long time Blue Plate logo in a white label, outlined in yellow and blue was gone. No “Quality Sine 1927” label. The yellow background was gone!
The new label is all blue with yellow lettering. The background picture shows a pelican, magnolia blooms and a paddlewheel river boat.
According to the company it’s "new logo is a throwback to the vintage blue Willow Ware dishes from the 1930s and 1940s.”
I started to throw it back on the shelf.
Aagh! But I didn’t. My tastebuds prevailed. I caved in. I’m weak. Some corporate bozo will keep their job because I bought it anyway.
I have no principles anymore. My scruples caved in to my mayonnaise addiction.
When I got home I was mad at myself the whole time I was wolfing down a turkey sandwich gobbed full of mayonnaise on both slices.
Grocery shopping is a visual scavenger hunt. I don’t understand this apparent change for no reason, and it makes me crazy. I guess it's because I'm a visual person and I want to be able to see the thing I’ve been buying for years and years still on the shelf.
Janet recently told me to buy some Woolite detergent. I could have sworn it comes in a white bottle with a blue top. I looked and looked. Turns out that it now comes in a white bottle with a pink top.
Our delicates were saved from a horrible fate.
But it’s all about brand recognition. Consumers have favorite brands that are memorable because of a product’s packaging.
In 2009 Tropicana orange juice changed their packaging and sales dropped 20 percent. The familiar packaging was replaced with a design with a large glass of juice and the words “100% Orange.
Customers wanted to see that Tropicana logo and that big orange with the straw sticking in it. They changed back. Money talks.
As a kid I kept Campbell’s Soup in business eating their Chicken Noodle Soup.
I could see that red and white can in my dreams.
But not too many years ago they altered the packaging on their cans of soup.
It wasn’t a drastic change but it was disturbing to their fateful customers.
Life is full of change but that doesn’t mean we have to like it. And it doesn’t mean we have to spend our money on it.
Deddy used to say “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Lord I hope Reese’s doesn’t change the packaging on their white chocolate Easter eggs and Christmas trees. A man could starve to death.
But there is hope in the younger generation. My 30 month old grandson won’t eat anything but Dannon whole milk vanilla flavored yogurt. No substitutes.
Endeavor to persevere Hutton. You can make a better world than your Putt-Putt ever did.
I may go on a temporary protest and stop putting Blue Plate mayonnaise on my spaghetti. That’ll show ‘em!
