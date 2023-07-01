If you were not aware, the Veteran Service Center is now open at our new location 311 Center Ridge Drive.
We are located behind Justice Court down the same road as the Ag Center, Health Department and County Jail. Office hours are M, W, F 8:00-4:30 and T, TH 8:00-12:00.
We are very proud of our new building and thankful to our elected representatives at the State and County level for the funding and support. This building will serve Pontotoc County Veterans for many years to come. I look forward to your visit; come check us out!
If you are a Veteran, you have sacrificed to keep our country – and everything it represents – safe. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) honors and serves you by fulfilling President Lincoln’s promise “to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”
The Pontotoc County Veteran Service Center is your local connection to the Mississippi Veteran Affairs (MSVA) and the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).
Our local office exists for one purpose; to assist Veterans, dependents, and survivors in identifying State and/or Federal Benefits you may be eligible for and to assist with the process of getting them.
Veterans may be eligible for a broad range of benefits and services provided by VA. These benefits are codified in Title 38 of the United States Code. Most commonly, Veteran benefits fall into three main categories: Health Benefits, Disability Compensation and/or Pension.
My goal is to understand the unique issues Veterans and their families face here in Pontotoc County and then provide superior service, care, and assistance.
I can help you and your eligible dependents obtain other important benefits such as education, home loan guaranty, life insurance, vocational rehabilitation/employment, burial, and memorial benefits for which Veterans are eligible.
General eligibility for most VA benefits is based upon discharge from active military service under conditions other than dishonorable. National Guard and Reserve members, who were activated under Title 10 or Title 32, depending on the length of active service, may be entitled to certain VA benefits.
Let’s spend a few minutes learning more about the three main assistance categories:
First, health benefits which for most Veterans begins with entry into the VA health care system by applying for enrollment. You can come see me for further details on how to sign up.
In brief, Veterans may apply for VA Health Care by personally visiting the eligibility office at the VA Medical Center in Memphis. Once enrolled, Veterans may receive health care at VA Health care facilities anywhere in the country but are routinely assigned to the closet VA facility in your geographic area, for us here in Pontotoc that facility is the Tupelo Community Based Veterans Outpatient Clinic located on Commonwealth Blvd. at Barnes Crossing.
VA Health Care is considered part of the required Affordable Care Act and offers care at the VA in Memphis, the Tupelo VA Clinic, Community Care referrals through your VA doctor and Urgent Care. Come visit me and let’s talk about your eligibility.
Secondly, let’s briefly look at disability compensation, Veterans who have disabilities, medical conditions, or injuries incurred or aggravated during active military service—no matter when or where they served—may be eligible to receive tax-free monthly benefits.
To support a claim for service connection, the evidence must show the following: you have a current physical or mental disability; you had an injury or disease in service or experienced an event in service that caused or aggravated an injury or disease; there is a link between your current disability and the event, injury, or disease in military service. Two primary elements must exist to be successful with a compensation claim: tying your condition to your active military service and a current diagnosis.
Like with all benefits VA requires a certain procedure for filing claims, but that is what I am here for to assist you in getting the paperwork done and helping you navigate the system. Some Veterans elect to make their own claims, but I would not advise this due to ever changing policy guidelines. If you believe you have a condition caused by the military stop by and let’s discuss.
Thirdly, Veterans pension may provide income to make life more secure for Veterans and their loved ones. Pension is a needs-based benefit for wartime Veterans with limited or no income who are age 65 or older or who have a permanent and total non-service-connected disability.
Veterans who establish eligibility for a basic pension but are housebound or who require the aid and attendance of another person to perform activities of daily living, may qualify for pension at an increased rate (this is called “Special Monthly Pension”). In addition to the benefits mentioned for Veterans, the surviving spouse of a Veteran may be eligible for Survivor’s Pension or Dependency and Indemnity Compensation based on the VA eligibility criteria. No time limit exists for applying. Call or come see me.
We are fortunate to have the Mississippi VA (MSVA) charged with assisting former and current members of the Armed Forces and their dependents in securing benefits or privileges to which they are entitled.
They are also responsible for the operation of the two State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, operating the four Mississippi State Veterans Nursing Homes (our nearest State Veterans Home is in Oxford), approving programs and institutions of education and training under the GI bill, and with advising the governor and legislature on Veteran’s affairs. They assist us greatly with Veteran claims as our advocate and partner in dealing with the bigger Department of Veterans Affairs.
Please don’t hesitate to call me at 662-489-3907 or just stop by the new Veteran Service Center for any questions you may have regarding your benefits.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.