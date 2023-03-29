The Pontotoc Music Club celebrated their 100th anniversary last Thursday night with 23 spectacular musical performances in the First Baptist Church sanctuary.
How long now? A HUNDRED YEARS! Wow!
Established in 1923, the Pontotoc Music Club’s motto says it best: “To make good music popular and popular music good!”
Well they held up their end of the bargain last Thursday night.
The almost two hour program was a salute to all kinds of music, including gospel, big band, Broadway, pop, classical and rock.
The singers were great, the piano players were great, the violinists-the French horn player and the clarinet player were fabulous and the Pontotoc City School Chorus was super good!
I was there. The local talent was awesome!
The singing and playing lifted your soul.
At times only one person was playing the piano, other times there were two people playing the piano and one time five people were playing three pianos.
A fellow needed three feet just to keep time with the music.
Music is indeed a gift from God.
God has blessed the endeavors of the Pontotoc Music Club for 100 years. Our thanks to all club members for their dedication. Thanks to all who share their God given talents.
Keep making good music popular and popular music good. We’re honored to run this picture of all those who made the 100th anniversary celebration so wonderful! We hope to run more pictures of the event next week.
