How well did you listen in English class? Do you remember all your grammar rules? And do you proofread and double check your spelling?
Being close to right is good in horseshoes and hand grenades, but it won’t cut it when one is writing.
There’s only a slight difference in being hospitable and in the hospital. Girdles and griddles share the same letters but they’re not twins.
And in English there’s always those pesky dangling participles and misplaced adverbs. And it only takes takes one wrong letter to mess up the meaning of an entire sentence.
For years the late Billie Hutcheson wrote Center Hill News for the Pontotoc Progress. Many of those ladies would hand write their news and mail it in to us. We would proofread it and type it up for publication.
After reading Billie’s news one day I called her to clarify one sentence.
“Billie I need to check one sentence here,” I told her. “You wrote ‘after church we had snakes in the fellowship hall.’ By any chance was it snacks and not snakes?” We shared a good laugh.
A couple of months later it was even funnier when I got to call her again. “Okay Billie, your news says y’all broke out the snakes again after church, but did you settle for snacks?” Any time we saw each other we laughed about it.
I found an old copy of some funny published church bulletin announcements that someone didn’t quite proofread well enough. You probably have seen many of these but they’re funny every time you read them.
- Coming Up—Theological Open House. We discuss thought-provoking topics. Your opinions are hardly welcome.
-All singles are invited to join us Friday at 7 p.m. for the annual Christmas Sing-alone.”
-Thursday night – potluck supper. Prayer and medication to follow.
-Remember in prayer the many who are sick of our church and the community.
-For those of you who have children and don't know it, we have a nursery downstairs.
-The rosebud on the altar this morning is to announce the birth of David Alan Belzer, the sin of Rev. and Mrs. Julius Belzer.
-This afternoon there will be a meeting in the south and north ends of the church. Children will be baptized at both ends.
-This being Easter Sunday, we will ask Mrs. Lewis to come forward and lay an egg on the altar.
-The service will close with "Little Drops Of Water." One of the ladies will start quietly, and the rest of the congregation will join in.
-Next Sunday, a special collection will be taken to defray the cost of the new carpet. All those wishing to do something on the new carpet will come forward and get a piece of paper.
-The ladies of the church have cast off clothing of every kind and they may be seen in the church basement Friday.
-At the evening service tonight, the sermon topic will be "What Is Hell?" – come early and listen to our choir practice.
-Miss Charlene Mason sang, "I will not pass this way again," giving obvious pleasure to the congregation.
-"Ladies, don't forget the rummage sale. It's a chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Don't forget your husbands.
-The sermon this morning: "Jesus Walks on the Water." The sermon tonight: "Searching for Jesus.”
-Next Thursday there will be tryouts for the choir. They need all the help they can get.
-Barbara remains in the hospital and needs blood donors for more transfusions. She is also having trouble sleeping and requests tapes of Pastor Jack's sermons.
The Rector will preach his farewell message after which the choir will sing "Break Forth into Joy.”
-Irving Benson and Jessie Carter were married on October 24 in the church. So ends a friendship that began in their school days.
-Eight new choir robes are currently needed, due to the addition of several new members and to the deterioration of some older ones.
-Please place your donation in the envelope along with the deceased person(s) you want remembered.
-The church will host an evening of fine dining, superb entertainment, and gracious hostility.
-The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday morning.
-Low Self Esteem Support Group will meet Thursday. Please use the back door.
-The eighth-graders will be presenting Shakespeare's Hamlet in the Church basement Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Congregation is invited to attend this tragedy.
-Weight Watchers will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Please use large double door at the side entrance.
-The outreach committee has enlisted 25 visitors to make calls on people who are not afflicted with any church.
-The Rev. Johnson spoke briefly, much to the delight of the audience.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.