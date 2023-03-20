I found myself reading some of those silly things and realize they remind me of myself just a little too much.
Age 60 might be the new 40, but 9:00 pm is the new midnight. There have been nights that I go to bed after midnight but that is because I fall asleep in the living room watching Wheel of Fortune and wake up to go to bed after midnight. The older I get, the earlier it gets late.
When I say, "The other day," I could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years. Fifteen years ago, seems like the other day. It is so true, the older we get the faster time seems to go by.
I remember being able to get up without making sound effects. Not only do I make sound effects when I get up I make sound effects as I walk. I have lost my ability to sneak up on someone.
I had my patience tested. I'm negative. I have never been a very patient person. Lately I have been having difficulty with getting my vehicle repaired. My patience is so short that I have almost bought another vehicle rather than working out the problem to repair mine.
When you ask me what I am doing today, and I say "nothing," it does not mean I am free. It means I am doing nothing. I try to hide that I am not doing anything on some days or someone will say, “while you are not doing anything today, can you ….”
When you do squats, are your knees supposed to sound like a goat chewing on an aluminum can stuffed with celery? Not that I do squats. I’m pretty sure if I do a squat it will require assistance to get out of the squat position.
I don't mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited.
All these things may be true but I am glad I can laugh at myself and continue to enjoy life with all the vigor I can muster.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&