You don’t have to be a golf nut to be intrigued by the good and bad bounces and big money won and lost during last week’s playing of the 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Chances are you’ve seen the island green no. 17 hole at TPC Sawgrass in television commercials.
The No. 17 par three only plays at about 135 yards, but it’s the swirling winds and the big money pressure that brings even the most talented golfers in the world to their knees year end and year out. This year’s four day tournament was no exception.
From 2000-2016 about 4,700 tee shots were hit at the 17th hole during the Players Championship. During that span there were three holes-in-one made by the pros.
In the recent 2023 tournament at Sawgrass 437 tee shots were hit and three holes-in-one were made. Those three players were the fortunate few.
Balls in the water over the four days of play totaled 58. Birdies on no. 17 totaled 79; 271 pars were made; 45 bogeys were recorded; 29 double bogeys and 10 OTHERS. The scoring average for no. 17 was 3.13. If you’re not familiar with the term OTHERS, ask someone who plays golf.
But least you feel sorry for the poor golfers who struggled through the Florida winds and the Friday afternoon weather delay, let’s remember they play for money—big money.
The total purse for the 2023 Players Championship was $25-million.
Golfer Scottie Scheffler won the tournament by five shots, his second win in a month and his sixth win since February of last year.
Scheffler’s first place check totaled $4.5-million from the record $25-million purse, which awarded seven-figure paydays to five players in all.
For those not familiar with professional golf, players play on Thursday and Friday to make the final cut, which means they play for money on Saturdays and Sundays. If you miss the cut you go home with nada.
A total of 75 players made the cut on Saturday morning at the Players Championship after the weather-delayed second round was completed. Golfer Kevin Kisner finished in 75th place after Sunday’s final round and took home $48,750.
That’s a whole lot more than I made that week and I had to put up with the wind too.
When the final round began on Sunday golfer Tyrrell Hatton was in 26th place. Hatton made seven birdies to shoot the first final-round back-nine 29 in tournament history. His final-round 7-under 65 was good for a 12 under par total and a second place finish.
Hatton’s second place prize money was $2,725,000.
Golfer Tom Hoge was alone in third place at 11-under par as he played the 18th final hole. Hoge bogeyed no. 18 to drop into a third place finish with golfer Viktor Hovland.
Hoge and Hovland each got a check for $1.475-million each. Hoge’s bogey on no. 18 cost him $250,000. He was still smiling.
Golfer Cam Davis finished in a seven-way tie for sixth place and got a check for $736,607. Unfortunately Davis had hit his his tee shot on the no. 17 island green in to the water and made a double-bogey, dropping him from 10-under par to 8-under. That double-bogey on the next to last home cost Davis $738,393.
Davis had the good sense to still be kinda smiling.
Golf is a terribly hard game to play. I know, it looks easy enough on television. After all, no one’s playing defense and the ball is sitting still.
But it’s very hard to hit a golf ball and consistently be able to find it less than a minute later. Try it sometimes.
But even professional golfers have really bad days. At the Players Championship PGA tour pro Max McGreevy shot a 3-under 69 in the first round. In Friday’s second round McGreevy shot a 17-over par 89, tied for the worst round in Player’s Tourney history. He went home with zero dollars prize money.
And even though pro players routinely make it look easy, even professional golfers need to be plain lucky a lot of times.
During Friday’s second round at the Players Championship, five-time major champion Jordan Spieth was the beneficiary of a “struck” of good luck.
Spieth’s tee shot on his final hole was slicing right and headed straight for the water. Spieth was already two-over par and a bogey or worse on the final hole would have certainly put him above the projected two-over par cut line.
But Spieth’s stroke of good luck was that his tee shot “struck" a spectator in the knee and ricocheted back into the middle of the fairway.
Spieth’s errant tee shot struck active Marine Matt Cutler, who was not seriously injured.
Spieth took advantage of the lucky break, chipping in his third shot for an eagle, which put him at even-par and well inside the cut line.
Cutler told Spieth all he wanted for his troubles was some autographs which Spieth gladly obliged. The tour did give Cutler tickets to both weekend rounds.
Jordan Spieth finished in a tie for 19th place and got a check for $275,000.
In his post round press conference Sunday, Spieth had 275,000 reasons to be smiling. And Cutler had a story to tell.
Such is golf.
