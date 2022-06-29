The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades, and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbeques.
I thought it important and to remind ourselves of the heavy price we have paid since our independence in 1776. Americans proudly fought in many wars, lest we forget: the American Revolution (1775-1783), War of 1812 (1812-1815), Indian Wars (1817-1898), Mexican War (1846-1848), Civil War (1861-1865), Spanish-American War (1898-1902), World War I (1917-1918), World War II (1941 –1945), Korean War (1950-1953), Vietnam War (1964-1975), Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990-1991).
The following figures layout America’s wars total from (1775 -1991): U.S. Military Service during Wartime 41,892,128; Battle Deaths 651,031; Other Deaths (In Theater) 308,800; Other Deaths in Service (Non-Theater) 230,254; Non-mortal woundings 1,430,290; and Living War Veterans 14,918,000
In most recent times the Global War on Terror (GWOT), included Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) (2001-2014), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) (2003-2010) and Operation New Dawn (OND) (2010-2011).
As far as ongoing operations Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) began on October 15, 2014. OIR is a coalition of more than 60 countries that contribute to operations aimed at militarily defeating the terrorists in Iraq and Syria who call themselves the Islamic state. In addition, OIR aims to increase the security capacity of local forces fighting terrorism.
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel (OFS) and NATO’s Operation Resolute Support (ORS) began on January 1, 2015. OFS and ORS provide training, advice, and assistance to Afghan security institutions in addition to counterterrorism support required to build Afghan security capabilities and long-term, sustainable, stability for the Afghan people.
It is also interesting to note that as of August of 2021 a total of 5,209,957 Veterans across the United States were receiving service-connected compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Also, a total of 441,353 surviving spouses were receiving pension. These figures do not include Veterans of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn. Source of information from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Public Affairs.
Although these benefit numbers look large, I assure you that right here in Pontotoc County we have Veterans and surviving spouses who do not know about their benefits. My job is to ensure that we take care our own here in Pontotoc County. I will be more than happy to discuss potential Department of Veterans Affairs benefits with whomever may call or come to my office. Help me get the word out to anyone that you think may be entitled to benefits.
One of our very best Presidents of modern times, Ronald Reagan reminded us during his presidency “Freedom is not Free.” On this 4th of July let us be reminded of the service and sacrifice of the many Veterans who have served our great nation. Throughout our many wars they had the willingness to put oneself in harm’s way to restrain evil and liberate the oppressed. Amid our current turmoil and challenges in our country of the utmost importance is that we can freely worship our God who blesses us daily and that we live in a democracy that was built on the backs of our Veterans to ensure our individual freedoms.
Have a very happy 4th of July and if I can assist, please feel free to call Mack Huey at 489-3907 or stop by the Veteran Service Office in the Court House.