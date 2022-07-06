When I read this list, I saw myself in many of these and just had to share.
• There are 5,000 types of snakes and 4,998 of them live in the South. I apparently have one of the snakes somewhere in my backyard as I found a snake skin last week.
• There are 10,000 types of spiders. All 10,000 of them live in the South, plus a couple no one's seen before.
• It is not a shopping cart, it is a buggy! It can also double as a walking aide for some of us that are getting a little older to be able to shop longer.
• Jawl-P? means: Did you all go to the bathroom?
• People actually grow, eat, and like okra. Everyone in the south likes okra or you are just not southern.
• Fixinto is one word. It means I'm going to do something. If you are around me you will hear me use this often.
• There is no such thing as lunch. There is only dinner and then there's supper. My brother-in-law corrected me one day when I called the evening meal dinner. He argument for it to be called supper was “did Jesus have the last dinner or did he not call it the last supper”. He won the argument with me and I now call it supper.
• Iced tea is appropriate for all meals and you start drinking it when you're two. We do like a little tea with our sugar. It is referred to as the Wine of the South. The drink of choice for both my grandchildren.
• Backwards and forwards means I know everything about you.
• The word jeet is actually a question meaning, 'Did you eat?'
• You don't PUSH buttons, you MASH em.
• Y'all is singular. All Y'all is plural.
• You carry jumper cables in your car for your OWN car. I have driven many of those cars.
• You only own five spices: salt, pepper, mustard, Tabasco, and ketchup. I have expanded some of my spices, but this is by far the go to spices.
• The local papers cover national and international news on one page, but require 6 pages for local high school sports, motorsports, and gossip. At the Progress we don’t even cover national or international news, we only use local news, but the rest is correct.
• Everyone you meet is a Honey, Sugar, Miss (first name), or Mr (first name). This should be mandatory in the entire nation.
• You think that the first day of deer season is a national holiday. Next is the first Saturday in September when dove season opens.
• You know what a hissy fit is.. I have been know to throw a couple in my time.
• Fried catfish is the other white meat. Of course it is.
• We don't need no dang Driver's Ed. If our mama says we can drive, we can drive!!! In my day we learned to drive in the hay field.
• Why did the chicken cross the road? To show that stupid possum that it CAN be done!