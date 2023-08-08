The third and final week of the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is scheduled for August 14-18 with 87 cases scheduled on the docket.
Court officials stress that cases scheduled on the docket are subject to continuance or defendants may have already entered a plea at some other time.
Fifteen cases are scheduled on the docket for Monday, August 14. Defendants and their charge(s) include:
-Kelvin Phillips, DUI 4th;
-Jimmy Cobb, possession meth with intent;
-Doyle Criddle, felon with weapon;
-Corneilus Gillard, DUI 4th, felony fleeing;
-Parker Chapman, possession meth with intent;
-Jacob Meeks, two causes: three counts of false pretense;
-Cody Owens, possession cocaine;
-Holley Morris, possession meth;
-Nitinkumar Patel, sales of THC;
-William Ard, possession meth;
-Melvin Westmoreland, DUI 4th;
-Jason Bramlett, two causes: possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, attempt burglary dwelling terrorize.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, August 15, included:
-Manuel Holguin, two causes: rape-forceible;two counts sexual batter under 14; two counts fondling 1st;
-Joseph Bean, capital murder-robbery;
-Tyrekus Sanders, murder 1-del. design;
-Akia Poland, grand larceny;
-Jacob Rajacich, possession THC;
-Cody Clayton, two causes: possession meth with intent; possession meth;
-Dakota Lucas, taking motor vehicle;
-Justin Dillard, two causes: possession meth; possession meth with intent; evidence tampering;
-Charles McShan, DUI 4th;
-Robert Pulliam, possession marijuana;
-Benjamin Bostick, possession meth;
-Blake Meggs, two causes: two counts possession hydrocodone;
-Ashley Upton, shotting into dwelling;
-Cory Palmer, possesson marijuana;
-Rodney Miller, DUI 4th.
Twenty cases are scheduled on Wednesday, August 16, including:
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Corneilus Gillard, trafficking meth, DUI 3rd;
-Bobby Graham, trafficking meth;
-James Kisner, trafficking meth, possession cocaine;
-Apprentice McWilliams, rape child 14-15, stat. rape child 14-14;
-John Pinson, aggravated assault-weapon; felon with weapon;
-Darren Holbrook, armed robbery;
-Ernesto Gutierrez, possession meth;
-Elizabeth Tirado, two causes: possession meth and jail escape;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Michael House, receiving stolen property;
-Thomas Wardlaw, aggravated domestic violence-serious injury;
-Franklin Gregory, felony fleeing; malicious mischief;
-Callie Broussard, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Roger Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;
-Jeffery Brown, false pretense;
-Kelvin Miles, felon with weapon;
-Shelby Pugh, possession meth;
-Nikkita Gillard, possession meth; possession hydrocodone.
Eighteen cases are scheduled for trial on Thursday, August 17, including:
-Ray Thompson, trafficking meth;
-Tynisha Dillard, trafficking meth;
-Jason Clair, fondling 1st;
-Dustin Collier, two counts sexual battery under 16;
-Bradley Jeter, Trafficking meth;
-James Hokey, DUI 4th;
-Averyann Judon, malicious mischief;
-Tammy Cobb, possession meth;
-Mark Kirby, burglary building;
-Tondra Edwards, two causes: DUI 4th;
-Lashanti Gillard, false pretense;
-Devontae Shackelford, child endangerment-shooting; malicious mischief;
-Bobby Graham, two causes; conspiracy; sale meth;
-James Bishop, possession meth.
Fifteen cases are scheduled on the docket for Friday, August 18, including:
-Nitinkumar Patel, trafficking THC, eviidence tampering, conspiracy;
-Ankit Patel, trafficking THC, evidence tampering, conspiracy;
-James Adams, arson 1-dwelling, burglary of dwelling arson;
-Charles Smith, false pretense;
-Diana Cruz, identity theft;
-Bradley Jeter, felony fleeing;
-Carey Adair, possession meth;
-Justerrio Jew, two causes: possession meth, felony fleeing;
-Lazerick Travis, felony fleeing;
-William Heflin, possession marijuana with intent;
-Danny Ferrell, possession THC;
-Kristen Sanders, possession meth, possession oxycodone;
-Troy Jones, possession meth;
-Jartavious Boles, possession marijuana with intent.
