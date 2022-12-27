Thirteen defendants pled guilty to felony charges and were sentenced during the recent two week December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court. Seven other defendants were arraigned.
Defendant Christopher Len Jensen pled guilty to manslaughter-culpable negligence in connection with the February 9, 2021, death of vehicle driver Cherrish Alicia Curry, 33, of Oxford.
According to the indictment against Jensen, “ on or about February 9, 2021, Jensen did unlawfully and feloniously kill and slay Cherrish Alicia Curry, a human being, by culpable negligence in that he drove his vehicle in excess of 120 mph and caused a collision resulting in the death of Curry.”
Jensen, 36, was sentenced Dec. 20, 2022, to serve 20 years in prison, with 12 years suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000 plus court costs and fees.
Defendant Robert Lee Vaughn pled guilty to conspiracy to shoot into a dwelling. With no prior felony conviction, Vaughn was sentenced to a suspended 10 years prison term. Vaughn was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Johnathan Brandon Teague pled guilty to possession meth and was sentenced to an eight years suspended prison term. Teague was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution plus fees and costs.
Defendant Nicholas Gregory Sheffield pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending three years probation. Sheffield was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution and fees.
Defendant Brandon Delaine Beckley pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Beckley was placed on two years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $45 restitution and fees.
Defendant Kendall Lashea Boren pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and sentencing pending completion of three years probation. Boren was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay costs and fees.
Defendant Destin Kent Threlkeld pled guilty to possession of meth. With no prior felony conviction, Threlkeld was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. He was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000, plus all costs.
Shawna Lewis pled guilty to possession of meth. With no prior felony conviction, Lewis was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Lewis was placed on three years supervision and fined $1,000 plus all costs.
Defendant Kayla Nicole Cross pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending completion of three years probation. Cross was fined $1,000 and must pay costs.
Defendant Amanda Lee Tallent pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending three years probation. Tallent was fined $1,000 and must pay fees and costs.
Defendant Sherry Denise Washington pled guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable adult. With no prior felony conviction, Washington was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term, placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $3,500 restitution and all costs.
Defendant Jeffery Brown pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for controlled substance) but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending five years probation. Brown was fined $250 and must pay $1,000 restitution and costs.
Defendant Margaret Anne Brown pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for controlled substance) but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending five years probation. Brown was fined $250 ordered to pay $1,000 restitution and all costs.
Four defendants were arraigned and pled not guilty to their respective charges during court proceedings.
Defendants arraigned, and their charges, included:
-Shonie Lynn-Nicole White, possession of meth;
-Kristin Nicole Johnson, embezzlement;
-Jessie Lee Pannell, sexual battery;
-Jonathan Ulysses Beard, three counts of burglary of a building and possession of meth.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.