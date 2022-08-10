(Editor's Note: In most instances where defendants plead guilty, the sentencing order also dictates the payment of court costs and fees.)
Thirty-four defendants pled guilty and were sentenced during the second week of proceedings in the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which concludes this Friday, August 12.
Defendant David Westmoreland pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison. But Westmoreland was credited with time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Edward Coleman, Sr., pled guilty to charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into a dwelling. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, 10 years suspended. The sentences fun consecutively. He was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Cedric K. Alexander pled guilty to two counts of possession of meth. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years suspended, on one count and a three years suspended prison term on count two. The sentences run concurrently. He was fined $2,000, ordered to pay $150 restitution and placed on five years post release supervision.
Defendant Codie Jo Howard pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. He was fined $1,000.
Defendant Juanita Coltharp pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation. She was fined $1,000.
Defendant Patrick Adams pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Adams was placed on two years probation, must pay a $1,000 fine and $125 restitution. This cause runs consecutively with another Pontotoc Co. cause.
Defendant Willie Poindexter pled guilty to possession of hydrocodone, but with no prior felonies he was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. He was placed on three years probation and fined $1,000.
Defendant Willie Stinson pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Stinson was placed on two and a half years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Joseph Wade pled guilty to possession of precursors and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Wade was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Vincent Tyreince Patrick pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to three year in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on two and half years supervision and ordered to pay $60 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Da'Von Quinzola Davidson pled guilty to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact and was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term because he had no prior felony convictions. He was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Jeffery Lynn Floyd pled guilty to two counts of DUI 3rd offense. On each count Floyd was sentenced to five years in prison, with three suspended. Both sentences run concurrently. He was placed on three years post release supervision and fined $4,000.
Defendant Garrie Leon Lahey pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 20 years suspended. Lahey was placed on five years post release supervision and ordered to pay $70 restitution and a fine of $1,000. This sentence runs concurrently with a Union County cause.
Defendant Michael Howard Keith, Jr., pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the defendant was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Keith was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000. This sentence runs concurrently with a Lee Co. cause.
Defendanat Joseph Adam Castro pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Castro was fined $1,000.
Defendant Anthony Earl Davis pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for controlled substance) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but with no prior conviction the 10 years were suspended. He was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Hannah Abygail Akers pled guilty to burglary of an automobile but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Akers was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Roy Dean Chambers pled guilty to aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but Chambers was credited with time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000. This sentence runs consecutively to two other Pontotoc County causes.
Defendant Bridget Jenkins pled guilty to accessory after the fact of manslaughter, but with no prior felony convictions Jenkins was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term. She was placed on five year supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Michael Tyler Walls pled guilty to felon in possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but Walls was credited with time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Scotty Dale Wells pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years suspended. Wells was placed on five years post release supervision and ordered to pay $625 restitution and a fine of $1,000. This sentence runs concurrently with a Chickasaw Co. cause.
Defendant Robert Mitch Pratt pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, six years suspended. Pratt was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000. The sentence runs consecutively to a Chickasaw Co. cause.
Defendant Colby Wayne Courtney pled guilty to false pretense, but with no prior felony he was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. Courtney was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,710.26 restitution. This sentence runs concurrently with a Lee Co. cause.
Defendant William Foote pled guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. Foote was placed on five years post release supervision and ordered to pay $275 restitution and a fine of $1,000.
Defendant Ervie Lee Johnson III pled guilty to attempted grand larceny but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Johnson was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Kenneth Allen McCain pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. That sentence runs concurrently with sentences he is serving in Pontotoc, Union and Lee Counties. McCain was fined $1,000 and must pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Larry Wayne Sneed pled guilty to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. That sentence runs concurrently with a Lee Co. sentence. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $$75 restitution.
Defendant Nakita Donita Long pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended. That sentence runs concurrently with another sentence. Long was placed on five year post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Presley Xavier Harris pled guilty. to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the defendant was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Harris was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $20 restitution. This sentence runs consecutively to a Union Co. cause.
Defendant Jesse Glenn Tutor pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to five years in prison but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Tutor was fined $1,000, placed on four years post release supervision and must pay $334.38 restitution. This sentence runs consecutively to another Pontotoc Co. cause.
Defendant Donald Ray Bolton pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Bolton was placed on five years post release and ordered to pay $90 restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Defendant Brandon Paul Westmoreland pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. This sentence runs consecutively with two Lee Co. causes and an Itawamba Co. cause. He was fined $1,000 and must pay $45 restitution.
Defendant Justin Richard Moody pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Moody was placed on two years post release supervision and must pay a $1,000 fine and $150 restitution. This sentence runs consecutively to a Lafayette Co. cause.
Defendants arraigned and pleading not guilty included:
-Nicholas O'Neil Shumpert, charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Marrissa Ann Hancock, possession of meth;
-Terra Cheyenne Tedford, possession of meth
-Johnathan Brandon Teague, possession of meth;
-Jason Keith Clair, fondling.
