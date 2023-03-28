I got the following piece in the mail some years ago when I was the news editor for the Southern Sentinel newspaper in Ripley.
Then as now, it was prom season.
You will soon see the reason why I got the letter.
The piece’s author is unknown. It was published in an Ann Landers column many years ago.
The column was sent to me in an envelope with no return address.
Several other things caught my attention.
The name and address were typed in capitals and centered. Perhaps a manual typewriter was used; the inking of the characters is uneven.
Whoever typed it is both intelligent and precise. He or she spelled my name correctly twice. Most people can't do that once.
The person went to shift lock to type my name, came out of it for the post office box number, went back to it for the rest of the address and came out of it again to type the ZIP code.
The letter was postmarked in Ripley. Attached to the clipping was a typed note, also done in shift lock, which said: If you publish this in your Footprints column, it may help keep us emerging alive. Thank you.
The letter was unsigned.
Whoever you are, thanks for sending a powerful essay.
I hope it will help keep some youngster alive this prom season.
I hope it will make some youngster realize that when you party, you party with the group, but when you die, you die alone…
***
The quietest room in town...
They have been expecting you. They knew that eventually you'd show up. It won't be possible for you to know what is happening, so I'm going to take the liberty of filling you in.
The beginning for you will be when you stagger to your car. The beginning for them will be when a bulletin goes out on the police radio reporting the location of a serious accident with instructions to "proceed at once."
You won't hear the sirens. The ambulance and the police car will arrive together. they will check you over and pronounce you dead. A few curious motorists who heard the crash will stop their cars and walk back to look at your broken, bloody body. Some of them will get sick.
The ambulance driver will roll out a stretcher. The attendant will stuff your hands under your belt and grab you under the arms. The driver will take hold of your legs. You will be placed on a stretcher and covered with a blanket.
They will drive you to the coroner's office where a deputy coroner will wheel you over to a big scale. He will remove the blanket, shake his head and say, "Another one."
Your clothes will be cut off with scissors. You will be weighed and measured. The deputy coroner will make a record of your injuries, cover you up again, and wheel you to a small room with white tile walls. There are hoses in that room. Traffic victims are almost always a bloody mess.
You will be cleaned up (as much as possible) and moved to a long hall with several stretchers lined up against its pale green walls. In that hall are 41 crypts. If it has been a slow evening, you will have a stretcher and crypt all to yourself.
But if it's Christmas, New Year's or Memorial Day weekend, you may have a lot of company. They will go away and leave you there in the quietest room in town.
In an hour or so, they will come back and move you again. You will be placed behind a large glass window so your wife or your husband or your parents or a friend can identify you. You won't see the agony and pain in their eyes and it's just as well.
As I was saying, they are waiting for you -- the police, the ambulance crews, the coroners at the morgue and the morticians.
They are expecting you.
Remember this tonight when you toss down that last drink and climb behind the steering wheel.
