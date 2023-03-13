I flew to Atlanta awhile back to touch in with my sister and brother-in-law and whatever other kin might have dropped by while I was there.
It was your basic Good Visit With Kin -- good to go, but also good to get back to home folks here.
I'm not what you'd call a frequent flyer. I probably take to the skies to touch in with kin about once a year, more if there are crises.
Since my nearest kin are in Atlanta, I generally fly to maximize the time I can spend with them.
Since I fly infrequently, it's a novelty to me in lots of ways, and you don't think I'd have a novel experience and not want to share it with my readers, do you? Some thoughts on flying…
****
When you step aboard an aircraft, it's like walking into anonymity. Most people are known only in a very small territory -- a doctor or lawyer or newspaper reporter or crook known as such in Pontotoc becomes just a man or woman on the street when transported to Memphis, or any other major city.
It keeps your ego in check to realize that outside the normal orbits of our lives, few people know who we are or care.
****
You can look on stepping aboard an aircraft as stepping into a new town. In fact, the several hundred people many flights hold exceeds the population of many small towns.
Like any other town, the people around you can represent a broad cross-section of humanity.
Your neighbor, in town or plane, may be the average man next door. He or she may be a hero, or an escaped felon, or the town drunk, or a university president, or a wife (or husband) beater, a tax cheat, the president of the local civic club or a drug mule for some cartel.
It's interesting to wonder about your neighbor, and at least one of them is probably doing the same thing about you…
****
If the passengers of an aircraft constitute a town, surely that town is a suburb of a greater municipality, and that's the airport itself. Airports offer the services of municipalities, and the biggest of them sprawl for miles as cities within cities. They are operated by people whom you as the electorate, control not with your vote but with your dollar. Major airports offer food, shelter, utilities, water and sewer services, roads, transportation by bus, car, subway or electric cart, security services, employment for thousands of people and the clout a huge payroll packs, fleets of road maintenance and snow removal equipment, and the various items of a major department store.
****
Although flying and generally fear of heights, ranks as two of the 10 worst human fears according to the Book of Lists, it doesn't bother me at all.
I think flying is about the safest way to get between two far-flung points. I generally fly Delta, ranked as one of the safer airlines in the world, based on fatality rates per passenger and per kilometers flown (statistics courtesy of the Book of Records).
I fly Delta not so much because of their safety record, but out of sentimental attachment -- it was a Delta bird that brought me back to this country, across thousands of miles of Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam.
Call me sentimental if you want, but until they crash a bird with me aboard, that's my airline.
****
I've never quite understood the fear of heights. You're just as dead if you stumble and strike your temple on the side of the bathtub as you are slamming to the ground from seven miles up.
The big difference is the amount of time you have to think about what's coming up, or perhaps, who's coming down.
I think the reason many people are fearful of flying is the massive national, and international, publicity that comes whenever a large plane goes down.
Relatively few die when they do. Figures for U. S. civil aviation deaths indicate 376 people died in crashes in 2021.
What doesn't get much attention is all the highway wrecks in this country, that by ones and twos produce an average of 50,000 dead each year. Almost as many Americans die annually on the highways as were killed during the entire Vietnam war.
But fatal car wrecks —which are far more frequent than airline crashes — generate little attention outside the area or state where they took place.
When's the last time you read about a two fatality wreck in North Dakota anywhere outside North Dakota?
As Satchel Paige once remarked about the airlines: "They may kill you, but they won't hurt you.”
