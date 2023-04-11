The tornado that struck Pontotoc County during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1, 2023, brought a large swath of damage from west to east. The storm twisted, snapped, and blew over thousands of trees in lawns and in timber stands.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is offering assistance to agriculture producers. It is conducting damage assessments and providing educational programming to help landowners recover. The educational efforts being extended include information about managing storm damaged forestry investments.
This column will discuss how the loss of timber and landscape tree value can be addressed. Basic concepts concerning timber salvage harvesting operations and timber casualty loss will be covered.
The sources used include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Disaster Preparedness: Tree Removal and Timber-Recovery Issues,” “Frequently Asked Questions about Timber Casualty Losses,” and “Casualty losses of Shade Trees and Landscape Elements.”
Necessary decisions about managing storm damaged trees and impacted timber investments can be complicated. It is important to confer with a consulting forester and tax professional. They can tailor a plan to meet the individual needs of landowners.
Forestry Investment Timber Salvage
Documenting the impact of the storm is the first step. This can be done by taking pictures of the damage and by collecting storm reports from a newspaper or other source.
Next, a professional consulting forester should be hired to determine the value of the timber before the damage, after the damage, and to estimate the potential value that can be salvaged. A forester can also help determine if salvaging timber is feasible, if the remaining timber can be managed, and treatments that are necessary to promote future productivity. The amount and types of damage will impact these decisions.
It is important to act quickly if salvaging damaged timber is desired. The assistance of a consulting forester will save valuable time and increase salvage income potential. Timber values drop rapidly within the first one to two months after it is damaged. The reduction in value occurs as timber loses weight as it dries out, from blue stain fungi growth, and from insect activity. An influx of storm damaged wood into the market can reduce timber prices as well.
Casualty Loss
Casualty loss can be claimed when a sudden event reduces value of trees in a timber stand or on residential property. Examples of events where casualty loss is applicable include tornados, hurricanes, wildfire, and ice storms. Casualty loss can be used to offset federal income taxes. The value that can be claimed will either be the loss of market value or the timber basis depending on which is lower. Casualty loss can only be claimed on residential property after a federally declared disaster.
The following information is needed for a tax professional to implement casualty loss of timber.
The fair market value of the property before the storm.
The fair market value of the property after the storm.
Ownership category of the landowner which can include business, investor, or hobby owner.
Timber basis, which is the value of the original investment along with applicable expenses associated with property improvements.
Applicable insurance coverage
Managing storm damaged timber and landscape trees can be complex and confusing. If you would like to learn more, you are invited to attend the next Pontotoc County Forestry Association Meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension office which is located 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. Please register by calling 662-489-3910 or by emailing me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Mississippi Forestry Association President, Butch Bailey will provide more information about timber salvage and casualty loss. Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks employees Woody Speights and Adam Butler will also discuss law enforcement and wild turkey management.
