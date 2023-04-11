12 farm notes tree damage Melanie Shannon.jpg

This is an example of the damage the tornado wrecked upon the trees.

 Melanie Shannon

The tornado that struck Pontotoc County during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1, 2023, brought a large swath of damage from west to east. The storm twisted, snapped, and blew over thousands of trees in lawns and in timber stands.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you