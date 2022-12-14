With just one week before Christmas I have everything ready, or I hope so, if not, we will have a great Christmas with what is done.
The decorations are up, the Christmas menu is set, the gifts are wrapped and I will now just enjoy the time I have with family and friends.
The Pontotoc Christmas Parade struggled to dodge the rain with a complete wash out on its traditional date of the first Monday in December, but in typical Pontotoc fashion we did not give up and although the beginning of the day started with rain, we managed to get in a parade on Friday night.
Having the parade on Friday night ended up being a happy accident for me as I got to enjoy it with my grandchildren.
With the date change we missed the bands being in the parade. Just wasn’t the same without them.
Santa Claus did not arrive in the traditional fashion on the top of the antique fire truck, but he did come down the street in the back of the train. I missed that he was in the back of the train but the children didn’t.
I am sure we lost some of the entries that would have been in the parade had it been on its original night.
Hats off to all the organizers for not giving up on the Christmas Parade. Although the parade was not the parade we are used to having it was better than having no parade at all.
Town was full and my grandchildren were all smiles and enjoyed the evening as all the people attending.
When I got home with the grandchildren on Friday afternoon, we had time to go by the house briefly. Just enough time to go through the presents under the tree to see who’s name was on each package.
Sawyer was particularly interested in ornaments that the Chamber issues each week. He recognized several of the places depicted on the ornaments.
Then he asked about Simon’s reindeer and I told him we would go see the reindeer after the Christmas Parade.
I slowly drove past the Simon house for the children to see the reindeer, Millie was seeing the magic of the reindeer and Sawyer says, I don’t get it.
I explained to him that these reindeer have been running across the Simon’s lawn for over 50 years.
I don’t remember a Christmas that these reindeer were not running across the Simon’s lawn.
When we were leaving on Saturday evening to go back to Mooreville, Sawyer asked to go see Simon’s reindeer before they went home.
I said, I thought you didn’t get it. His response was priceless. I didn’t say it wasn’t cool, I just didn’t understand why they got an ornament until you told me how long they have been out there.
Thank you, Pontotoc, for always having something I can share with my grandchildren when they visit and thank you Mike and Renee for keeping those reindeer running across the lawn on Oxford Street.
