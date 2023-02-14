Do I buy a different vehicle or not, that is the question?
I typically don’t get a new to me vehicle until the one I am driving is completely worn out. The last three vehicles I drove got to the point that the mechanic gave up.
I am sure with enough money and time, they could have been repaired, but I need to get repairs done in a day’s time to get me back on the road again.
I also run around in six counties and I really don’t like getting stranded anywhere.
When I lose confidence that I will get where I am going and back home then it is time to get another vehicle.
I am not at that point in the one I am driving now.
It is a good reliable vehicle. It is large, drinks a lot of gas and just is not what I want or need at this stage in my life.
The decision is, do I keep driving this one until it becomes an unreliable vehicle and then try to buy one that could possibly be in my retirement time, or do I bite the bullet and get a newer vehicle that is smaller and better gas mileage while I am still working?
Decisions, decisions.
Then comes the decision on what vehicle do I want.
I am pretty sure I want the crossover style.
I drove around a few car lots on Sunday afternoon just to look at some of them and I think I am more confused now than before I looked.
There are so many choices in that crossover. Different sizes and styles.
I have been thinking about this for a year or so but I think I am getting close to pulling the trigger on purchasing another vehicle.
Now for the decision of which one to buy.
When I look at purchasing a vehicle that cost as much as my first house, the one I am driving looks like a better choice.
What to do?
This is one of those times I wish for a crystal ball to see into the future so I can make the right decision on which vehicle will serve my needs for the next 10 years.
If you have a crystal ball or any words of wisdom on vehicles, send me and email and let me know your thoughts on makes or models.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&