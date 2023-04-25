The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meeting on March 27, 2023 at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Margie Douglas gave the devotion, reading Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and read the “Train”. She lead in prayer. The roll was called by Zeda Woods with 6 members present and a total of 164 volunteer hours. Elaine McKnight read the minutes from the last meeting.

