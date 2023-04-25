The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meeting on March 27, 2023 at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Margie Douglas gave the devotion, reading Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and read the “Train”. She lead in prayer. The roll was called by Zeda Woods with 6 members present and a total of 164 volunteer hours. Elaine McKnight read the minutes from the last meeting.
The Health Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Seven Things Your Toes Reveal About Your Health. Some of the things mentioned were Concave toenails, tingling in the toes, painful and inflamed joints and other things. The article gave the reasons for these problems.
The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on Eggshells. Don’t throw them away! Collect and dry them in an oven at 200 degrees for 10 minutes then crush them. After cooling they can be kept in jars. They can be sprinkled at the base of plants like peppers and tomatoes to prevent blossom-end rot. It is also good for pests as well. She also told the benefits of using cow manure in the growth and development of crops.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on the Weather and how our weather affects the environment. While increased precipitation can replenish water supplies and support agriculture, intensive storms can damage property, cause loss of life and population displacement, plus other things.
The President thanked everyone for helping with refreshments and participating in the Fashion Show. Toccopola had 5 models: Angela Coleman, Mary Frances Stepp, Pat Williams, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas.
The Flea market is Saturday, May 6. We need to plan ahead for this project. In May we will will collect toys for the Samaritan purse project.
The project for April was canned goods for the Toccopola store, they were very thankful to receive these items.
We had a time of fellowship and then played 3 games that Mary Frances Stepp had sent. We had lots of fun trying to solve these puzzles.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come join us!
