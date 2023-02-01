The deadline is here. If you wish to qualify to run for public office your papers must be filed by 5 p.m. today, February 1, 2023.
Several have filed papers this week to run.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said that Fifth District Supervisor Dan McKnight has officially withdrawn from the race.
Local Contested races
As of press time Tuesday seven of the county offices up for grabs now have contenders. The offices include sheriff, west side justice court judge, east side constable, west side constable, third and fifth district supervisor’s race as well as the county surveyor.
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask filed along with Chad Mills. Independent candidate James F. Jim Littlejohn has filed as well.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison, Kenneth McKnight and Jeff Washington have filed.
In the East Side Constable race those qualifying include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin .
L.D. Gillespie and Jeff Russell for west wide constable,
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter have qualified.
In the fifth District those qualifying included Richard White, Ted McVay, James Collins and Randy Ray all qualifying as republicans. Donald Fitzpatrick has also qualified on the Democratic ticket.
For county surveyor David Sharp and Jimmy Caldwell have qualified.
Local Non-contested races
Others filing papers in their respective races include: Ricky D. Ferguson for Chancery Clerk, Melinda Patterson Nowicki for Circuit Clerk, Van McWhirter for Tax assessor/collector, Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner,
Mac McAuley, III for county prosecutor, David A. Hall for east side Justice court judge, Benny Moorman for first district supervisor, Mike McGregor for second district supervisor, Ernie Wright for fourth district supervisor.
Local Election Commissioners
Four of the five district election commissioner jobs will be on the ballot this year as well. The second and the fourth district commissioners have to qualify by Feb. 1 to be on the general election ballot this November.
Because the first and third district commissioners passed away this past December, those qualifying will also be on the ballot this November 7, with the deadline to qualify set for Wednesday, September 6. These two will be sworn in on the day the election is certified to complete the unexpired terms of the previous commissioners.
When the election cycle for the president and national figures rolls around next year, in 2024, those commissioners in the first and third districts will have to qualify again, along with the fifth district commissioner. They will qualify in January to be on the general election ballot in November.
Those qualifying for election commissioner thus far include: Nickey Moore for second district, Erick Pettit for third district and Shirley Dillard for the fourth district.
City School Board
A city school board post is also up for re-election this year on the November ballot. It is the elected position that Kevin McGregor currently holds. Qualifying dates for this is on over in the summer. They begin August 7 and end September 7.
State local races
All the state races are chiefly non contested including the house of representatives race with district 15 Beth Waldo and district 22 incumbent Jon Lancaster not having any opponents. Waldo is seeking to replace Dr. Mac Huddleston who announced he would not seek office again in late December.
The two incumbent senators, Kathy Chism from district 3 and Ben Suber from district 8 are also uncontested.
The primary elections will be held August 8 and runoff will be Tuesday, August 29; with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run off set for Tues., Nov. 28.
A complete list of those who have qualified for state and local races will be in the Feb. 8 edition of the Pontotoc Progress.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.