As of today, Tombigbee Fiber has opened the first of 12 areas of service for high speed internet in Pontotoc County.
Residents in the northeastern part of the county, an area extending eastward from Hwy. 6 to the Lee County line, including the Longview community and surrounding area, can call to purchase the broadband service which is offered in two residential service packages: a 100 megabit upload and download speed for $54.90 per month, and a 1,000 megabit upload and download speed for $84.90. The company charges no installation or equipment fees, and the prices are not an introductory offer.
Service has also been opened to all residents and businesses within the Pontotoc city limits, as well as in the Town of Algoma.
According to Tombigbee Fiber CEO Scott Hendrix, this roll out is part of Phase Four of the Fiber-to-Home Project that his company began more than a year ago. Tombigbee first worked to open the service to all customers in its own service area, a project the company accomplished on Nov. 10. Phase Four includes opening the company’s first service area in Pontotoc County. Tombigbee Fiber will open more areas as splicing and testing are finished.
Tombigbee has completed 90 percent of its construction for opening high speed internet service throughout Pontotoc County, including installing hardware such as lines and attaching to poles, and it will gradually open more areas.
Hendrix said he was grateful to Pontotoc Electric Power Association for providing “make ready” work. Tombigbee and PEPA do not have a partnership, but Hendrix described their collaboration this way:
“I’d say that we have a great relationship with PEPA,” said Hendrix. “PEPA has done a beautiful job of maintaining their lines before we arrived, and they’ve done a wonderful job of preparing their lines for us to attach to.”
Tombigbee will open more areas systematically, as Hendrix explained:
“We ask that you be patient with us,” said Hendrix. “The hard part is done, the construction, but we still have to get it spliced, tested, and turned on. We install 60 people per day, approximately, that’s about 300 per week, and as many as 1,200 per month, and these are numbers that no one is seeing, nationally. We’re working very hard and trust me, when the dominoes fall, they’ll fall fast. This area we’ve opened is the first domino.”
Hendrix added that 1,295 customers are in the company’s queue, or have signed up to be turned on that aren’t yet on, and Tombigbee will try to keep that number consistently in the 1,200 range.
“So, if we get 1,200 signed up, we’d then open another area,” said Hendrix. “For example, if all 450 people in the first Pontotoc service area signed up, we’d then anticipate opening another area soon.”
Customers who sign up in Pontotoc can expect a wait time of approximately five to six weeks before their service is turned on.
Tombigbee is far ahead of schedule. The company had not originally anticipated opening service in Pontotoc until June of next year, according to Hendrix. He added that the company is committed to being an integral part of Pontotoc County.
“We’re local, we’re investing in your community, we’ve joined the Chamber (of Commerce), we’ve hired a tech and a marketing person from Pontotoc. You’re our neighbors and friends,” said Hendrix. “We will treat Pontotoc Electric members just like they’re Tombigbee Electric members. We’ll provide you with the best equipment, the best app, and the best service.”
Those with questions or wishing to purchase service may call 877-FIBER2U or visit Tombigbeefiber.com
