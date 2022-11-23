They say Pontotoc and the rest of Mississippi are behind the times.
They’re right, and thank God for it.
With Thanksgiving coming tomorrow, I’m thankful for that, and you should be thankful too.
There are some times it’s good to be behind.
In fact, the further behind you can be some times, the better off you are.
I’m thankful to live in Pontotoc — and you ought to be thankful too.
As you stuff the ol’ pothole with turkey and dressing tomorrow, gobble till you wobble, and hope you haven’t eaten more than you can lift, give thanks that:
—Men, women and children can run or walk alone here any time of the day or night, with very little chance of being assaulted or robbed.
—Cops here mostly still have more firepower than crooks. So far as I know, local lawmen —armed with 9 mm. Glock pistols and 12 gauge pump shotguns — haven’t yet been taken under fire by outlaws with full automatic weapons, flamethrowers, and gunships. Local cops haven’t been rocketed or mortared.
—So far as I know, none of our local bad boys or bad girls have been busted for having functional LAAWs (light anti-tank weapons), and afore-mentioned full automatic weapons, flamethrowers, gunships, rockets or mortars.
—There are still lawmen in this area who do not feel the need to wear Kevlar bullet-resistant vests every second they’re on duty.
—No cop cars have been overturned and burned here by mobs unhappy with one thing or another.
—Entire sections of town have not been burned down by those dissatisfied with the results of a trial at the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
There have been no clashes between local police and rioters which turned so deadly that the police abandoned part of town.
When those clashes happened in other parts of the country, it led to the establishment of fenced off, booby-trapped autonomous police-free zones, with folks living in pup tents, the goal being a self-governing Utopia.
—Local pawn shops and the local Wal-Mart have not been looted wholesale—Folks around here for the most part, don’t believe that arson and rioting and theft are legitimate ways to express social concerns.
—Our local crooks settle thing among themselves without resorting to high explosives. When’s the last time you heard of a car-bombing in Pontotoc city or county?
—Local firefighters have not yet been shot at when arriving to fight a fire.
—Drugs are here —as they are nationally from the penthouse to the outhouse and everywhere in between —but not in the quantities of many places. Our local pushers don’t stock marijuana by the bale or cocaine by the kilo (one kilo is about 2.2 lbs.)
—There aren’t yet armed guards in public buildings or newspaper offices.
—There are no housing projects in this city or county so gang-controlled that even the cops hesitate to enter.
These are the “good old days,” folks.
We better be thankful for them, and cherish them.
Some day — as we read about a gang of Pontotoc crooks who drilled into a bank vault with a laser, then escaped with their loot in a Stealth jet — we may look back with nostalgia on these quaint old days…
