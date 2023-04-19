Tornado documentation has come a long way since Pontotoc’s last tornado.
Emergency Management Director Allen Bain said this time around he could tell exactly where people had been, what roads they had traveled and see the damage to the home practically immediately.
“My firemen that went out there and documented everything downloaded an app on their smart phone,” Bain noted. “My program on the computer has several layers to it. One lets me know where they drove, another tells the damage and I can click and see the damage to the home through pictures that are uploaded in the program from the field. I can tell in real time that they were there.”
Bain said he sent out fur teams of three people.
“These twelve were all volunteer fire fighters, so when they went to make assessments, they were also doing double duty by using chainsaws to clean driveway as well.”
Bain said the assessments gives him a big picture of the types of damage. “The majority we had was residential, but it also gave us the barns and out buildings as well as the debris field and public utilities that were affected. There was a city sewer lagoon that had damage to the top of the housing.”
As far as agriculture goes Bain said that Ag. Director for Pontotoc County, James Shannon brought him a list of possible places “and we were able to bring up pictures and confirm anything he needed.”
Bain said that as his team collected the date they were able to bet a clear picture of the path of the storm, “and then spread out a little farther on each side of the path to make sure we didn’t miss anyone who may have been affected.”
The EMA director also said that if they possibly missed you to please go to mesa.org and report your own damage. “At the top it says report damage,” he noted. “It will take you to a link that you can use to self report in case no one has been to your home to gather data. We will confirm after that; but this lets us know that there might be a house that we didn’t have in our system.”
Bain said that according to the data he has now there were 14 homes destroyed, 16 with major damage, 33 with minor damage and 44 homes affected for a total of 107 residents. There were also six commercial buildings affected.
Bain said in all this he is most grateful that our county didn’t lose communication through all this, like we did in 2001. “It got chaotic,” he admitted. “But it went smooth because people were jumping in and helping.”
He is most grateful that his communications crew at the 911 office went in and helped as soon as they saw the magnitude of the storm. “They jumped right in and manned the phones that night.”
He said his greatest challenge throughout this whole process is making sure everyone had what they needed, “both volunteers who were out there helping and the residents afterward.”
He had great praise for all everyone who had anything to do with making the night easier to bear. “There were volunteer firemen out there in the storm cutting trees out of the road, all the law enforcement officers were out there directing traffic. When there were a couple of people trapped in their storm shelter here in the city the PD units were the first ones out there providing help. And the sheriff has been providing help from the jail to give manpower here with the donations, unloading them and putting them out on the tables.”
He paused and smiled gratefully. “And the sheriff’s department and the Police Department has been back and forth in here to make sure we didn’t need anything.”
Bain’s right hand man through all this process was former EMA director Ricky Jaggers.
“Having Rickey here has been wonderful. He laid all the ground work for all this that we are doing now. He had everything laid out, so all we had to do was go when the event broke out.”
