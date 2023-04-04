Now that the winds have made their presence known, folks from all across the county is making their own presence known by getting out and cutting trees, clearing debris, serving hot meals to the volunteers and a multitude of other things to aid in the recovery from the storm.
Anyone who needs any assistance can go to the Pontotoc County Agri-Center which is the headquarters for the Emergency Operations Center for storm recovery.
Hours of operation for the center is 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week at the present. If you have any questions to ask or need anything there is now a dedicated phone line for tornado recovery. The hot line number to call is 1-662-489-3946.
If you have anything you would like to donate, please drop it by the Agri-Center during the hours of operation. Note the things that are needed. No clothes will be accepted at the site.
If you are in need of a bed to sleep in, the Red Cross has a temporary shelter set up at West Heights Baptist Church.
The Agri-Center has anything and everything a person needs for recovery. “We know that these people will be weeks trying to get back on their feet,” said Pontotoc Co. Emergency Management Director Allen Bain. “We have all kinds of personal hygiene items as well as water and gator aid. Please don’t go buy anything if you were in the path of the storm. Come to the Agri-Center,” he stressed.
In addition to all this volunteers with the various county fire departments scattered out on the affected areas this past Sunday afternoon and delivered and nailed on blue tarps for folks whose houses were damaged to protect them from the impending rains that are set to inundate the county this week.
Bain also stressed that if anyone was in the affected area and has not seen anyone to assess their house for damage to come to the Agri-Center and report it to him.
Folks are manning the front table as you enter the double doors that are set on the south west side of the building and they will answer any questions you have and direct you jot the right place to go.
National Weather Service officials were on the ground Monday to asses the damage and officially rate the strength of the storm. “They will look at damage and wind speeds among other things,” noted Bain.
Anyone who was in the storm needs any kind of help at all is encouraged to come to the Ag-Center. “Please don’t go purchase those necessities of life, we know it is hard, we will provide it for you so you can think about recovery,” Bain said.
“More things are being added to the goods each day. And if you don’t see what you need, simply ask,” he concluded.
