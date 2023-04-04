Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Pontotoc County, where severe storms early Saturday morning killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.
“I’ve declared a State of Emergency for Pontotoc, DeSoto, Tishomingo, Lee, and Tunica Counties in addition to other areas affected by the severe weather that hit our state this weekend,” Reeves wrote on social media. “Mississippi stands ready to support recovery efforts in every way possible!"
Pontotoc County had one death and five injured from the same family in the storm; in addition 115 structures were damaged and 12 houses were destroyed.
The reason we need the state of emergency declared from the state level tis to help with resources.
When disasters strike, whether natural or man-made, state/local governments and emergency managers need quick access to resources that allow them to manage a crisis and return things to normal. The declaration of a State of Emergency helps elected leaders achieve this mission.
Though “State of Emergency” may sound ominous, the impact it has on citizens is anything but threatening. A State of Emergency, according to state law, can be declared during a situation or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, resulting from a natural or man-made cause.
A State of Emergency enables government officials to take extra measures to protect the public as well as triggers anti-price gouging laws and allows us to seek federal funding aid for disaster response.
The state of emergency begins on the local level with the board of supervisors and the city board of aldermen declaring the emergency with paperwork. It moved to the state level and now the governor has signed off on it. Now that we have the declaration on the state level, we can seek the federal declaration which will help with debris removal and a multitude of other things.
