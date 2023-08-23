Unless some rain comes, August will live up to its dog days of summer heat with triple digit air temperatures expected today through Friday.
Pontotoc has had multiple rounds of high heat indexes and through the next few days our area will be in the triple digit zone for actual air temperatures.
According to Accu Weather temperatures are supposed to top off at 101 today, 102 Thursday and 101 Friday. It will ‘cool down’ to 98 on Saturday.
Humidity values will be in the mid to upper 50s which will drive the heat index up to 109 throughout the day, peaking at 114 when temps are the hottest.
Here are some tips to remember during these hot days, and please check on the elderly and your pets.
Avoid Hot and Heavy Meals: They add heat to your body.
Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, however if you are under a doctors care regarding your fluid intake, check with him first.
Stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks or very cold drinks which can cause stomach cramps.
Replace salt and minerals with sports drinks.
Keep Your Pets Hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
Keep in mind: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
This is also a time to pay special attention to your children. Do not leave your children or pets in the car for any length of time. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying. When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.
So get those freeze pops and keep them handy to keep yourself cooled down during these oppressive days.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&