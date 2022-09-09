Purchase Access

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported minutes ago that a stolen truck suspect, the object of a day long manhunt yesterday in Lee County, was arrested by Pontotoc Police officers around noon today (Friday, Sept. 9) and is in custody in the Pontotoc County Jail.

