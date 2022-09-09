Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported minutes ago that a stolen truck suspect, the object of a day long manhunt yesterday in Lee County, was arrested by Pontotoc Police officers around noon today (Friday, Sept. 9) and is in custody in the Pontotoc County Jail.
Police Chief Randy Tutor said that the suspect, Jake Stutsy, 39, of Pontotoc, was arrested without incident.
"We got a tip that he was on foot and out behind the old Paslode Furniture building in Pontotoc and he surrendered to officers without incident," Chief Tutor said.
Sheriff Mask said that Stutsy will be charged with theft of an automobile and felony fleeing, adding that the investigation is continuing and other charges may be filed.
"We'll probably set at bond this afternoon or tomorrow," Sheriff Mask said.
Authorities spent all day Thursday (Sept. 8) searching for Stutsy along Palmetto road and the Natchez Trace Parkway after the suspect had led officers on a high speed chase.
Stutsy will be charged with stealing a pickup truck from a residence on Highway 15 south of Pontotoc on Tuesday night, Sept. 6, Mask said.
Around 8:45 Thursday morning a Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy spotted Stutsy in the stolen vehicle on Palmetto Road and a chase ensued.
Lee County Sheriff's Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers assisted in chasing Stutsy who ended up driving the vehicle into a bean field and fleeing the scene on foot into the woods.
Sheriff Mask said his officers used two tracking dogs and searched for Stutsy until dark yesterday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.