Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported this week that a Tupelo man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the October 31 theft of a car in Lafayette County and the destruction of 18 mailboxes and a fence in western Pontotoc County, plus the attempted theft of a school bus.
Sheriff Mask identified the man arrested as Kevin Austin Williams, 19, of County Road 931, Tupelo. Charges in Pontotoc County against Williams and the two juveniles include felony malicious mischief and burglary of an auto.
Sheriff Mask said Williams will face charges in circuit court while the juveniles will be taken to youth court.
“There will be additional felony malicious mischief charges because we’re still waiting for restitution amounts on at least 10 of those mailboxes,” Sheriff Mask said. ""We believe they're responsible for destroying 18 mailboxes in the Thaxton area, especially on Wilson Road and Hunter Road.”
"We believe it all started when they allegedly stole a car from a house in Lafayette County and also attempted to steal a North Pontotoc School bus which was parked at a bus driver's home off of Hunter Road," Mask said. "We've got video off of the school bus.”
"The stolen car is damaged from ramming the mailboxes and it appears they tore up some of the mailboxes by hand also," Mask said. "A fence was also destroyed at Smith's Lawn Management on Highway 278 at the Pontotoc/Lafayette County line."
Sheriff Mask said the incident began after midnight on October 31.
"We initially got a call from someone who found the stolen car wrecked," Mask explained. "We saw that some mailboxes were destroyed but then we started getting a lot more calls about mailboxes having been torn up."
“The restitution amount is going to be very substantial."
Sheriff Mask said that he anticipates the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department to file additional charges in connection with the theft of the car.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.