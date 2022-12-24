UPDATED
PEPA Manager Frankie Blackman has just announced that TVA has terminated mandatory rolling blackouts in the PEPA service area effective 10:30 a.m. Central Time.
TVA officials had mandated that co-ops in all service areas begin rolling blackouts early this morning because of overloads on the power system.
"TVA terminated the blackouts as of 10:30 a.m. and we don't anticipate having to do any more today," Moorman said. "We will have a system wide zoom meeting at 12 noon today to assess the situation moving forward," Moorman said.
Sub-zero temperatures since Thursday night have overloaded the demand for power across the seven state TVA service area.
At six o'clock this morning PEPA began conducting mandatory 15 minutes rolling blackouts throughout its service areas.
Moorman said customers are urged to conserve as much power as possible until temperatures moderate on Monday.
"Everyone turning down their thermostat a degree or two will help," Moorman urged. "Maybe put off running that dish washer or drying clothes if at all possible until it warms up."
" We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation with this ordeal."
UPDATE:
PEPA manager Frankie Moorman said that TVA officials have mandated that rolling blackouts continue until 11:30 a.m. this morning (Saturday, Dec. 24) in an effort to relieve the overload on the entire TVA system.
"TVA officials said we will re-evaluate the situation at 11:30 this morning and we're hoping to end the blackouts by then. And again we appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping deal with this sub-zero weather event."
UPDATE:
PEPA Manager Frankie Moorman said that mandated rolling blackouts will continue until at least 10 a.m.
"We are still talking with the TVA folks and we'll have an update at 10 a.m.," Moorman said. "We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation in this bitter cold we've experienced."
UPDATE:
At 8:00 a.m. PEPA Manager Frankie Moorman said that TVA officials are hopeful that mandated rolling blackouts will not last much longer this morning (Saturday, Dec. 24).
"Right now this is an hour by hour event, but TVA said they are hoping that the mandatory 15 minute blackout events can end by 9 a.m. this morning," Moorman said. "We're in constant contact with TVA and we will update on the hour."
"These rolling blackouts are happening this morning on the entire TVA seven state customer area," Moorman emphasized. "Every TVA co-op in Mississippi and all six other states are performing the same procedures this morning due to the extreme power need caused by the sub-zero temperatures."
ORIGINAL REPORT
At approximately 6 a.m. this morning Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman issued the following statement concerning TVA mandated power outages this morning throughout the PEPA system.
"Due to the extremely cold weather, TVA is requiring PEPA members to reduce load by 10% immediately. We will start having power outages lasting 15 minutes each. These will be rolling to different areas in our service territory until further notice.
Please do not call about power outages unless they last more than 30 minutes.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are mandated by TVA to do this.
We will inform members when the rolling blackout period has ended.
If power outage lasts longer than 30 minutes customers should call PEPA dispatch at 662-489-6711."
