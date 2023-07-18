North East Mississippi Electric Power Association is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves.
Funding is from TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships. Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000.
“I am pleased TVA is once again offering their Community Cares Fund to match donations to groups in our local communities. We support groups that are doing good in the community to assist the members we serve,” said Keith Hayward, CEO/General Manager at North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.
The donation recipients are:
• Pontotoc County CREATE Affiliate (PACT)
• United Way of Northeast Mississippi
• United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County
• Oxford Community Market
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.
For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.
